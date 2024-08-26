Injuries & Moves: Allen recalled; Gillispie optioned
8:29 PM UTC
LATEST NEWS
Aug. 26: LHP Logan Allen recalled from Triple-A Columbus; RHP Connor Gillispie optioned to Triple-A ColumbusThe Guardians needed a starter for the nightcap of Monday’s doubleheader against the Royals, so the team called on Allen to make his second start since being optioned to Triple-A at the beginning of July. In order to clear space on the active roster, Gillispie was sent to Columbus.
Aug. 26: Guardians complete trade with Giants, send INF Nate Furman to San FranciscoThe Guardians have tabbed Furman as the player to be named later in the deal that brought right-hander Alex Cobb to Cleveland at the Trade Deadline. Furman was the Guardians’ fourth-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.
10-DAY/15-DAY INJURED LIST
RHP Alex Cobb (nail fracture)Expected return: TBDCobb made two starts after coming over in a Trade Deadline deal from the Giants before landing on the IL with a nail fracture on his throwing hand, which will sideline the veteran righty for probably two starts at minimum. He threw a successful bullpen on Aug. 25 and will progress to live batting practice on Aug. 27. (Last updated: Aug. 26)
RHP Carlos Carrasco (hip strain)Expected return: TBDCarrasco sustained a hip strain in his start on Aug. 7 against the D-backs. In 21 starts this season, Carrasco is 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA. His timetable to return is unclear. He was expected to throw live batting practice sometime the week of Aug. 26. (Last updated: Aug. 25)
60-DAY IL
LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder inflammation)Expected return: 2025Hentges’ season is effectively over after the Guardians transferred him to the 60-day IL on Aug. 20, a week after he received a second opinion on his ongoing shoulder issues. He will receive a third opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Neither the Guardians nor manager Stephen Vogt provided a prognosis for the veteran left-hander, but it’s clearly serious enough to shut down any chance of him returning in 2024.
Hentges, who began the season on the IL and didn’t debut until May due to left middle finger inflammation, recorded a 3.04 ERA over 23 2/3 innings (25 appearances) this year. He landed on the IL for the second time on July 12 after experiencing left shoulder fatigue. (Last updated: Aug. 25)
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: TBDKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. He was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11, but has not made much progress since then. The Guardians are not sure if he will pitch in 2024. He’s been in Arizona, but the quality and shape of his pitches have not looked like they have in the past. (Last updated: July 25)
RHP Daniel Espino (right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injury; No. 12 on Guardians Top 30 Prospects list)Expected return: 2025Espino underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injuries on March 13. He’s expected to stay in Goodyear, Ariz., to work through his rehab. Although the Guardians don’t have a firm timetable on when he may return to action, the team does not expect him to pitch during the 2024 season. (Last updated: May 15)
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow injury)Expected return: 2025Bieber was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 10, and there’s no return in sight for Cleveland’s ace. He wasn’t bouncing back as well as he is used to after his Opening Day start and elbow pain persisted throughout his outing in Seattle.
Bieber underwent imaging that revealed the same problems with his UCL that he had last year. He underwent UCL surgery on April 12. (Last updated: April 13)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: 2025When Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow.
Stephan underwent surgery on March 27 and was given a 12 to 16 month timetable for recovery. (Last updated: March 28)