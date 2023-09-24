Injuries & Moves: Allen to IL with shoulder inflammation
September 23rd, 2023
Sept. 23: LHP Logan Allen placed on the 15-day IL with left shoulder inflammation; RHP Michael Kelly recalled from Triple-A ColumbusThe Guardians want to be extremely cautious with their three young starters, and now that they’re out of playoff contention, it’s better to be safe than sorry; they won’t risk pushing any of them in the final week of the season. Allen was placed on the 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation to hopefully allow his arm to have extra recovery time going into the offseason. Kelly will join the bullpen.
Sept. 22: C Bo Naylor removed in 5th inning with right thumb contusionCatcher Bo Naylor took a ball in the dirt off his throwing hand early in Friday’s 9-8, walk-off win against the Orioles. Guardians manager Terry Francona noticed that Naylor wasn’t throwing the ball regularly and he decided to pull him out of the game before the start of the fifth inning.
“He got X-rayed. He’s OK,” Francona said. “It’s kind of the meat of the thumb. … After his one at-bat, I just grabbed him and said, ‘Hey, are you feeling it?’ and he goes, ‘Yeah.’ So, I figured we’d get him out of there.”
Sept. 22: RHP Shane Bieber activated off 60-day IL; RHP Hunter Gaddis optioned to Triple-A ColumbusGaddis knew his stay in Cleveland would be short, filling in for Tanner Bibee on Thursday until Bieber and Triston McKenzie were able to be plugged back into the rotation. Bieber made his first start since July 9 on Friday against the Orioles.
Sept. 21: RHP Triston McKenzie to start SundayMcKenzie made his second rehab start and first with Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, striking out two over 3 2/3 innings of three-run ball. He threw 62 pitches (37 strikes) and gave up a pair of homers. Guardians manager Terry Francona said McKenzie is on schedule to start Sunday’s finale against the Orioles at Progressive Field.
The right-hander began his rehab assignment with a three-inning performance at Double-A Akron on Sept 13. He allowed one run on one hit with one walk and four strikeouts, throwing 44 pitches.
10-day and 15-day IL
LHP Logan Allen (left shoulder inflammation)Expected return: 2024The Guardians who want to be extremely cautious with their three young starters, won’t push any of them in the final week of the season. Allen was placed on the 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation to hopefully allow his arm to have extra recovery time going into the offseason. Allen ends his rookie year with a 3.81 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings (24 starts). (Last updated: Sept. 23)
RHP Tanner Bibee (right hip inflammation)Expected return: 2024Bibee was placed on the injured list on Sept. 18 after he left his start on Sept. 16 in the sixth inning due to right hip tightness. An MRI on Sept. 17 revealed right hip inflammation, and Bibbee was shut down from throwing for five days, ending his season. The right-hander had a stellar rookie campaign, compiling a 2.98 ERA and 141 strikeouts over 142 innings.
Bibee joins Aaron Sele as the only two pitchers in AL/NL history to begin a career with 23 or more games of at least five innings pitched and three or fewer earned runs allowed within their first 25 career games.
“There is a lot to like [about Bibee],” manager Terry Francona said. “The kid competes. He’s learning to turn a lineup over, which you don’t see a whole lot in today’s game, especially with young guys. He pitches to the middle of the order. … I think this kid’s future is really, really bright.” (Last updated: Sept. 18)
60-day IL
RHP Triston McKenzie (right UCL sprain)Expected return: Sept. 24McKenzie, who was scratched from his June 16 start vs. the D-backs with right elbow discomfort, began his rehab assignment on Sept. 13. He allowed one run on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts in three innings (44 pitches) for Double-A Akron. He made his next start with Triple-A Columbus on Sept. 19, striking out two over 3 2/3 innings of three-run ball. Pitching coach Carl Willis said McKenzie could return as soon as Sept. 24 if he recovers well from his second rehab outing.
McKenzie started the season on the IL with a right teres major strain. He made his 2023 debut on June 4, but he only made two starts before landing on the IL again with the UCL sprain. After getting different opinions on next steps for his injury at the end of June and the beginning of July, McKenzie eventually decided to avoid surgery. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 6. (Last updated: Sept. 20)