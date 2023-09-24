Injuries & Moves: Allen to IL with shoulder inflammation

Sept. 23: LHP Logan Allen placed on the 15-day IL with left shoulder inflammation; RHP Michael Kelly recalled from Triple-A ColumbusThe Guardians want to be extremely cautious with their three young starters, and now that they’re out of playoff contention, it’s better to be safe than sorry; they won’t risk pushing any of them in the final week of the season. Allen was placed on the 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation to hopefully allow his arm to have extra recovery time going into the offseason. Kelly will join the bullpen.