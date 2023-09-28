Injuries & Moves: Arias to IL with non-displaced wrist fracture
September 27th, 2023
LATEST NEWS
Sept. 27: INF Gabriel Arias placed on the 10-day IL with a non-displaced right wrist fracture; INF Brayan Rocchio recalled from Triple-A ColumbusThe second Arias felt pain in his wrist after a swing on Tuesday night, the Guardians knew his season would be over. Arias left Saturday’s game after being hit by a pitch, but when he returned to the lineup on Tuesday, he re-aggravated it. It’s the same wrist that required surgery last season, so they had Arias get an MRI which revealed the non-displaced fracture. Rocchio will be able to fill in at shortstop, second or third if needed in the final four games of the season.
Sept. 26: 2B Andr?s Gim?nez to get X-ray on Wednesday on right kneeGim?nez fouled a ball off his right knee in the seventh inning in Cleveland’s 11-7 loss on Tuesday night, and he immediately dropped to the ground. After a few minutes of stretching, squatting and walking it off, Gim?nez finished his at-bat, but he did not return to the field. The Guardians are going to send him for an X-ray on Wednesday to make sure everything is OK.
10-day and 15-day IL
INF Gabriel Arias (non-displaced right wrist fracture)Expected return: 2024Arias was hit by a pitch on his right wrist on Sept. 23 vs. Baltimore. But once he successfully passed all the training staff’s tests on Sept. 26, he was given the green light to get back in the lineup. But in his first game back, he felt pain in his wrist on a swing and was removed from the game after his at-bat in the third inning. An MRI on Sept. 27 revealed a non-displaced fracture, and Arias was placed on the IL, ending his season. (Last updated: Sept. 27)
LHP Logan Allen (left shoulder inflammation)Expected return: 2024The Guardians who want to be extremely cautious with their three young starters, won’t push any of them in the final week of the season. Allen was placed on the 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation to hopefully allow his arm to have extra recovery time going into the offseason. Allen ends his rookie year with a 3.81 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings (24 starts). (Last updated: Sept. 23)
60-day IL
RHP Tanner Bibee (right hip inflammation)Expected return: 2024Bibee was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sept. 18 after he left his start on Sept. 16 in the sixth inning due to right hip tightness. An MRI on Sept. 17 revealed right hip inflammation, and Bibee was shut down from throwing for five days, ending his season. The right-hander had a stellar rookie campaign, compiling a 2.98 ERA and 141 strikeouts over 142 innings.
Bibee joins Aaron Sele as the only two pitchers in AL/NL history to begin a career with 23 or more games of at least five innings pitched and three or fewer earned runs allowed within their first 25 career games.
“There is a lot to like [about Bibee],” manager Terry Francona said. “The kid competes. He’s learning to turn a lineup over, which you don’t see a whole lot in today’s game, especially with young guys. He pitches to the middle of the order. … I think this kid’s future is really, really bright.” Bibee was transferred to the 60-day IL on Sept. 24. (Last updated: Sept. 24)