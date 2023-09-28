Injuries & Moves: Arias to IL with non-displaced wrist fracture

Sept. 27: INF Gabriel Arias placed on the 10-day IL with a non-displaced right wrist fracture; INF Brayan Rocchio recalled from Triple-A ColumbusThe second Arias felt pain in his wrist after a swing on Tuesday night, the Guardians knew his season would be over. Arias left Saturday’s game after being hit by a pitch, but when he returned to the lineup on Tuesday, he re-aggravated it. It’s the same wrist that required surgery last season, so they had Arias get an MRI which revealed the non-displaced fracture. Rocchio will be able to fill in at shortstop, second or third if needed in the final four games of the season.