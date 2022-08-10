Injuries & Moves: Battenfield to replace Karinchak in Toronto

LHP Anthony Gose (left triceps strain)Expected return: TBDThe Guardians shut down Gose at the end of July after the left-hander was still “feeling it a little bit” when throwing. Gose started feeling something off in his throwing arm following his rocky performance against the Yankees on July 2, in which he gave up four runs on two hits in just two-thirds of an inning. Gose underwent an MRI on July 12, which revealed some swelling in his elbow. He received an injection to combat the inflammation. (Last updated: July 26)