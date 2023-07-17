Injuries & Moves: Bieber (right elbow) to avoid surgery
July 16th, 2023
LATEST NEWS
July 16: RHP Shane Bieber should be able to avoid surgeryBieber met with Dr. Keith Meister on Sunday afternoon and, according to Cleveland manager Terry Francona, received “encouraging news.” Bieber was diagnosed with mild elbow inflammation, which should be able to clear up without surgery. The plan, for now, will be to have Bieber go at least two weeks without throwing. Then, they will determine the next steps forward.
“There’s not a time frame yet on anything except for the couple weeks down no throwing,” Francona said, “but it definitely looks like it’s a non-surgical way to go, which is really good. Any time you go into somebody’s arm that’s thrown as much as he has, you get nervous.”
10- and 15-day IL
RHP: Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation)Expected return: TBDThe Guardians began the second half of the season with difficult news. Bieber was sent for an MRI on his right forearm on July 14 and after an appointment with Dr. Keith Meister on July 16, it was decided that he wouldn’t need surgery to repair the problem. He’s expected to go at least two weeks without throwing and then the Guardians will figure out the best plan moving forward.
Bieber has been dealing with some soreness in his right forearm for about a month, according to Guardians manager Terry Francona, but the club thought he was trending back in the right direction. After his last few starts, he struggled to bounce back the way he would like, which is what prompted the club to send him for an MRI. (Last updated: July 16)
RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation)Expected return: TBDQuantrill landed back on the IL just over a week after he was reinstated from the injured list with the same right shoulder ailment. He made two starts, giving up 11 runs in 7 2/3 innings and struggled to get through his work in between his outings due to his nagging shoulder.
This time, he won’t be shut down from throwing, but the Guardians are going to try to take their time with his recovery so that he doesn’t rush back too quickly and have another hiccup. He threw a bullpen session on July 15. (Last updated: July 16)
60-day IL
RHP Triston McKenzie (right UCL sprain)Expected return: Mid-SeptemberMcKenzie, who was scratched from his June 16 start vs. the D-backs with right elbow discomfort, will resume throwing around the beginning of August in hopes of returning by the end of the season. After getting different opinions on the next steps for his injury at the end of June and the beginning of July, McKenzie eventually decided to avoid surgery. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 6.
McKenzie is doing work with medicine balls in Arizona and will soon increase the weight with those balls. He started the season on the IL with a right teres major strain. He made his 2023 debut on June 4, and only made two starts before landing on the IL again.
In 2021, Shane Bieber went on the injured list in the middle of June with a subscapularis strain, and he was activated in time to make two three-inning starts before the end of the season.
“We wanted [McKenzie] to have a chance to visit with our trainers and his parents and just the time to think, and he feels real good about the direction he wants to go,” manager Terry Francona said. (Last updated: July 16)
RHP Peyton Battenfield (left oblique strain)Expected return: TBDBattenfield began his rehab assignment on July 4 with Double-A Akron and has made two starts there. He’ll likely make his next appearance in Triple-A Columbus and the Guardians are hoping to give him ample time to get his pitch count up.
Battenfield threw eight pregame pitches on the mound at Citi Field on May 19, but he felt like he was protecting his shoulder. Battenfield was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to May 18, and he received an injection roughly a week later, according to manager Terry Francona. (Last updated: July 6)