Injuries & Moves: Bieber (right elbow) to avoid surgery

RHP: Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation)Expected return: TBDThe Guardians began the second half of the season with difficult news. Bieber was sent for an MRI on his right forearm on July 14 and after an appointment with Dr. Keith Meister on July 16, it was decided that he wouldn’t need surgery to repair the problem. He’s expected to go at least two weeks without throwing and then the Guardians will figure out the best plan moving forward.