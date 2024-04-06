Injuries & Moves: Bieber to IL; Strzelecki recalled
5:40 PM UTC
April 6: RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow) placed on the 15-day IL; RHP Peter Strzelecki recalled from Triple-A ColumbusWhile Bieber starts planning when his Tommy John surgery will take place, the Guardians filled his spot on the roster with an extra reliever, whom the club received in a trade with the D-backs just before the start of the 2024 season. More >>
March 29: LHP Joey Cantillo out 8-10 weeks with hamstring strainAfter Cantillo was sent to Minor League camp, he strained his left hamstring while doing conditioning exercises and will be out for eight to 10 weeks. When Xzavion Curry and Ben Lively get back in the mix, the Guardians will at least have some options to turn to if they need another starter, but without Cantillo at Triple-A, the starting-pitching depth becomes even thinner than it was entering the season.
“It was a rough blow for Joey,” manager Stephen Vogt said. “Tough blow for him, tough blow for us, but hopefully he’s on the mend. But he’s going to be out for a while.”
10-DAY/15-DAY INJURED LIST
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow injury)Expected return: 2025For now, Bieber was placed on the 15-day IL, but there’s no return in sight for Cleveland’s ace. He wasn’t bouncing back as well as he used to after his Opening Day start and elbow pain persisted throughout his outing in Seattle.
Bieber underwent imaging that revealed the same problems with his UCL that he had last year. This time, he decided to undergo Tommy John surgery to hopefully prevent this from being a nagging issue in the future. He’s working with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas to determine when the surgery will take place. (Last updated: April 6)
LHP Sam Hentges (left middle finger swelling)Expected return: AprilHentges was shut down for a few days in the middle of March to deal with swelling in his left middle finger. Before camp ended, he said he had resumed throwing, but there wasn’t enough time left for him to be ready to go before Opening Day. He started the season on the injured list. Hentges is with the team during the opening road trip, and the next steps will be determined when the club gets back to Cleveland. (Last updated: March 28)
RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort)Expected return: AprilWilliams made an awkward throw during his weighted-ball workout in the middle of Spring Training and felt discomfort in his throwing elbow. He began ramping back up in the middle of March, but he wasn’t cleared to be on the Opening Day roster. He’ll be with the team in Oakland and Seattle before returning to Arizona to get off of a mound before his rehab assignment begins. (Last updated: March 28)
RHP Ben Lively (viral illness)Expected return: AprilLively shouldn’t need much time to get back to full strength. He was one of the handful of players to get knocked out of commission by a virus that spread through the Spring Training clubhouse. He missed about two weeks of action, putting him behind the rest of the pitchers before Opening Day. He’ll finish his build up and then be an option for the Guardians in any role they need him in the near future. (Last updated: March 28)
RHP Xzavion Curry (viral illness)Expected return: AprilCurry was hit hard by the respiratory virus that spread through the clubhouse this spring. He’s also nearing the final stages of his ramp-up in Arizona to be game ready. Should the Guardians need another starting or relief option, Curry should be cleared in the coming weeks. (Last updated: March 28)
60-DAY IL
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: At least the end of MayKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. After taking a little longer than expected to bounce back, he was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11. But because he opened the year on the 60-day IL, he’ll need to wait until at least the end of May before he can return to game action. (Last updated: March 28)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: 2025When Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow. He underwent surgery on March 27 and was given a 12 to 16 month timetable for recovery. (Last updated: March 28)