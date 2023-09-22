Injuries & Moves: Bieber to start Friday; McKenzie, Sunday

RHP Triston McKenzie (right UCL sprain)Expected return: Sept. 24McKenzie, who was scratched from his June 16 start vs. the D-backs with right elbow discomfort, began his rehab assignment on Sept. 13. He allowed one run on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts in three innings (44 pitches) for Double-A Akron. He made his next start with Triple-A Columbus on Sept. 19, striking out two over 3 2/3 innings of three-run ball. Pitching coach Carl Willis said McKenzie could return as soon as Sept. 24 if he recovers well from his second rehab outing.