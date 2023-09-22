Injuries & Moves: Bieber to start Friday; McKenzie, Sunday
September 21st, 2023
Sept. 21: RHP Triston McKenzie to start SundayMcKenzie made his second rehab start and first with Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, striking out two over 3 2/3 innings of three-run ball. He threw 62 pitches (37 strikes) and gave up a pair of homers. Guardians manager Terry Francona said McKenzie is on schedule to start Sunday’s finale against the Orioles at Progressive Field.
The right-hander began his rehab assignment with a three-inning performance at Double-A Akron on Sept 13. He allowed one run on one hit with one walk and four strikeouts, throwing 44 pitches.
Sept. 21: RHP Hunter Gaddis recalled from Triple-A Columbus; RHP Michael Kelly optioned to Triple-A ColumbusThe Guardians needed a starter to take Tanner Bibee’s spot in the rotation after the righty landed on the IL Monday with hip inflammation, so Gaddis got the call for Thursday’s opener against the Orioles. Kelly, who was just activated off the IL on Tuesday, was sent to Columbus.
Sept. 19: RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation) slated to return FridayBieber threw a bullpen Tuesday in Kansas City and felt well enough that the club announced him as Friday’s probable starting pitcher. Bieber will make his first start since July 9 after he was placed on the IL with right elbow inflammation on July 15. Manager Terry Francona said Bieber should be able to throw around 80 pitches.
The right-handed pitcher began a rehab assignment on Sept. 12 with Double-A Akron, giving up two runs (one earned) over 3 2/3 innings. He did not allow a hit, walked one batter, hit two and struck out four. Bieber ramped it up during his second rehab outing with Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, striking out seven over 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Bieber did not allow a hit, but walked three.
Sept. 19: LHP Matt Moore claimed off waivers by the Marlins; RHP Michael Kelly (lower back strain) activated from 15-day ILMoore was claimed for the second time in less than three weeks after the Guardians originally claimed the left-hander off waivers from the Angels on Aug. 31. He will not be eligible for the postseason for Miami.
Moore appeared in five games for Cleveland and had a 3.86 ERA, striking out eight batters over 4 2/3 innings. He has a 2.77 ERA in 2023 over 48 2/3 innings with the Guardians and Angels.
Kelly, who was activated off the 15-day IL, will take Moore’s spot on the roster and in the bullpen. Kelly had been on the 15-day injured list since Aug. 18 with a lower back strain.
10-day and 15-day IL
RHP Tanner Bibee (right hip inflammation)Expected return: 2024Bibee was placed on the injured list on Sept. 18 after he left his start on Sept. 16 in the sixth inning due to right hip tightness. An MRI on Sept. 17 revealed right hip inflammation, and Bibbee was shut down from throwing for five days, ending his season. The right-hander had a stellar rookie campaign, compiling a 2.98 ERA and 141 strikeouts over 142 innings.
Bibee joins Aaron Sele as the only two pitchers in AL/NL history to begin a career with 23 or more games of at least five innings pitched and three or fewer earned runs allowed within their first 25 career games.
“There is a lot to like [about Bibee],” manager Terry Francona said. “The kid competes. He’s learning to turn a lineup over, which you don’t see a whole lot in today’s game, especially with young guys. He pitches to the middle of the order. … I think this kid’s future is really, really bright.” (Last updated: Sept. 18)
60-day IL
RHP Triston McKenzie (right UCL sprain)Expected return: Sept. 24McKenzie, who was scratched from his June 16 start vs. the D-backs with right elbow discomfort, began his rehab assignment on Sept. 13. He allowed one run on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts in three innings (44 pitches) for Double-A Akron. He made his next start with Triple-A Columbus on Sept. 19, striking out two over 3 2/3 innings of three-run ball. Pitching coach Carl Willis said McKenzie could return as soon as Sept. 24 if he recovers well from his second rehab outing.
McKenzie started the season on the IL with a right teres major strain. He made his 2023 debut on June 4, but he only made two starts before landing on the IL again with the UCL sprain. After getting different opinions on next steps for his injury at the end of June and the beginning of July, McKenzie eventually decided to avoid surgery. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 6. (Last updated: Sept. 20)
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation)Expected return: Sept. 22Bieber began his rehab assignment on Sept. 12 with Double-A Akron. He permitted two runs (one earned) on no hits and one walk to go with four strikeouts. He made his second rehab start on Sept. 17 with Triple-A Columbus, striking out seven over 3 2/3 scoreless innings of no-hit ball. Bieber traveled with the Guardians to Kansas City and threw a bullpen on Sept. 18, which went well. Bieber is slated to start on Sept. 22 against Baltimore and is expected to throw around 80 pitches.
Bieber was sent for an MRI exam on his right forearm on July 14, and after an appointment with Dr. Keith Meister on July 16, it was decided that he wouldn’t need surgery. (Last updated: Sept. 19)