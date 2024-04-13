Injuries & Moves: Bieber undergoes surgery
April 13th, 2024
LATEST NEWS
April 13: RHP Shane Bieber underwent right UCL surgery on FridayBieber underwent successful elbow surgery, and his surgeon, Dr. Keith Meister, was pleased with the result. Bieber will report to Goodyear, Ariz., this weekend to begin his road to recovery.
April 13: RHP Wes Parsons added as 27th manThe Guardians traded with the Blue Jays for Parsons on Wednesday and called him up Saturday for the doubleheader against the Yankees. He will serve as the 27th man in the nightcap.
The 31-year-old started the season in Toronto’s bullpen, making two relief appearances and allowing six runs on six hits and two walks before being designated for assignment on April 5.
April 13: LHP Sam Hentges (left middle finger inflammation) to throw live BP next weekAfter Friday’s rainout, Hentges’ live batting practice sessions were pushed back to next week.
10-DAY/15-DAY INJURED LIST
RHP Ben Lively (viral illness)Expected return: AprilLively shouldn’t need much time to get back to full strength. He was one of the handful of players to get knocked out of commission by a virus that spread through the Spring Training clubhouse. He missed about two weeks of action, putting him behind the rest of the pitchers before Opening Day. Lively made his second rehab start on April 9 with Triple-A Columbus, allowing three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings on just 55 pitches. He joined the Guardians on April 13 and is expected to be activated at some point during the team’s series in Boston. (Last updated: April 13)
RHP Xzavion Curry (viral illness)Expected return: AprilCurry was hit hard by the respiratory virus that spread through the clubhouse this spring. He made his second rehab start on April 10 with Triple-A Columbus, allowing one run (a solo homer) on five hits with three walks and one strikeout in 4 1/3 innings. He threw 59 pitches. Curry joined the Guardians on April 13 and is expected to be activated at some point during the team’s series in Boston. (Last updated: April 13)
LHP Sam Hentges (left middle finger swelling)Expected return: AprilHentges was shut down for a few days in the middle of March to deal with swelling in his left middle finger. Before camp ended, he said he had resumed throwing, but there wasn’t enough time left for him to be ready to go before Opening Day. Hentges is expected to throw to live hitters during the week of April 15. Assuming that goes well, a rehab assignment could be in the near future. (Last updated: April 13)
RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort)Expected return: End of April or early MayWilliams made an awkward throw during his weighted-ball workout in the middle of Spring Training and felt discomfort in his throwing elbow. He began ramping back up in the middle of March, but he wasn’t cleared to be on the Opening Day roster. Williams is scheduled to throw his first simulated game on April 15. (Last updated: April 13)
60-DAY IL
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow injury)Expected return: 2025Bieber was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 10, and there’s no return in sight for Cleveland’s ace. He wasn’t bouncing back as well as he is used to after his Opening Day start and elbow pain persisted throughout his outing in Seattle.
Bieber underwent imaging that revealed the same problems with his UCL that he had last year. He underwent UCL surgery on April 12. He’ll report to Goodyear, Ariz., to begin his rehab. (Last updated: April 13)
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: At least the end of MayKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. After taking a little longer than expected to bounce back, he was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11. But because he opened the year on the 60-day IL, he’ll need to wait until at least the end of May before he can return to game action. (Last updated: March 28)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: 2025When Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow. He underwent surgery on March 27 and was given a 12 to 16 month timetable for recovery. (Last updated: March 28)