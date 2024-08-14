Injuries & Moves: Boyd joins Guardians; Strzelecki optioned
9:55 PM UTC
LATEST NEWS
Aug. 13: LHP Matthew Boyd activated from the IL; RHP Peter Strzelecki optioned to Triple-A ColumbusBoyd, who has been waiting all season to make his 2024 debut, drew the start against the Cubs on Tuesday. Now that he’s gotten the green light to be back in the big league rotation after his recovery from Tommy John surgery, the Guardians optioned Strzelecki to clear space on the active roster.
Aug. 12: 1B Ralphy Velazquez (No. 83 overall prospect) promoted to High-A Lake CountyDespite just turning 19 in late May, nearly two years younger than the average player in Single-A, Velazquez has turned in a well-rounded performance in his first full season to earn a promotion to High-A. The 23rd overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft hit .243/.363/.414 with 10 homers and eight stolen bases in 82 games for Lynchburg, collecting 56 walks while striking out 75 times.
A catcher in high school, Velazquez, ranked as Cleveland’s No. 4 prospect by MLB Pipeline, has almost exclusively played first base (67 games) and designated hitter (11), with three games in left field.
10-DAY/15-DAY INJURED LIST
LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder inflammation)Expected return: AugustHentges was slated to make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 4, but did not pitch due to more shoulder trouble. He’s now seeking a second opinion before he does anything else and he’s officially been pulled from his rehab assignment.
Hentges, who began the season on the injured list and didn’t debut until May due to left middle finger inflammation, has recorded a 3.04 ERA over 23 2/3 innings (25 appearances) this year. He landed on the IL for the second time this season on July 12 after experiencing left shoulder fatigue over the previous handful of days. (Last updated: Aug. 12)
RHP Carlos Carrasco (hip strain)Expected return: TBDCarrasco sustained a hip strain in his start on Aug. 7 against the D-backs. In 21 starts this season, Carrasco is 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA. His timetable to return is unclear. (Last updated: Aug. 9)
OF Chase DeLauter, No. 1 on Guardians’ Top 30 Prospects list, No. 27 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 (turf toe right foot)Expected return: TBDDeLauter was cleared to begin his rehab assignment with Rookie-level Arizona Complex League on July 20 and went 1-for-2 with a walk in his first taste of game action.
DeLauter had been off of the 7-day Minor League IL in Double-A Akron for a few hours before he sustained an injury that ultimately placed him back on it. The first time, DeLauter had a left foot fracture that did not require surgery, allowing him to return to the lineup on May 28 after being out since the end of April. But as soon as he returned, DeLauter injured his toe on his right foot while attempting to make a catch at the wall in the outfield. His turf toe had sidelined him since May 28. (Last updated: July 20)
60-DAY IL
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: TBDKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. He was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11 but has not made much progress since then. The Guardians are not sure if he will pitch in 2024. He’s been in Arizona, but the quality and shape of his pitches have not looked like they have in the past. (Last updated: July 25)
RHP Daniel Espino (right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injury; No. 5 on Guardians Top 30 Prospects list)Expected return: 2025Espino underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injuries on March 13. He’s expected to stay in Goodyear, Ariz., to work through his rehab. Although the Guardians don’t have a firm timetable on when he may return to action, the team does not expect him to pitch during the 2024 season. (Last updated: May 15)
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow injury)Expected return: 2025Bieber was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 10, and there’s no return in sight for Cleveland’s ace. He wasn’t bouncing back as well as he is used to after his Opening Day start and elbow pain persisted throughout his outing in Seattle.
Bieber underwent imaging that revealed the same problems with his UCL that he had last year. He underwent UCL surgery on April 12. (Last updated: April 13)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: 2025When Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow.
Stephan underwent surgery on March 27 and was given a 12 to 16 month timetable for recovery. (Last updated: March 28)