Injuries & Moves: Brennan (knee) returns to game action
August 27th, 2023
Aug. 27: OF Will Brennan (right knee strain) returns as pinch hitterBrennan went 1-for-3 after entering Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. He remained in the game as the DH and singled in the top of the ninth. Brennan was held out of the lineup on Friday and Saturday after hurting his knee as he collided with the fence on a catch in right field on Thursday. Manager Terry Francona said there was no structural damage to Brennan’s knee, but the club wanted to be cautious with the 25-year-old.
10- and 15-day IL
RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation)Expected return: End of August or Sept. 1After allowing six runs in his previous rehab start, Quantrill dominated on Aug. 26 for Triple-A Columbus. The righty allowed two runs with six strikeouts over 7 1/3 innings. He was effective, too, needing just 89 pitches (57 strikes) to complete the start. That’s great news for the Guardians, who expect this to be the last rehab outing Quantrill needs before returning to the big league rotation, which will likely happen on Sept. 1, when rosters expand to 28 players. (Last updated: Aug. 27)
UTIL David Fry (left hamstring strain)Expected return: Mid-AugustFry went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in his first rehab outing with Triple-A Columbus on Friday. He was replaced at first base before the sixth inning, but there were no immediate concerns for his hamstring after that first game. Fry was slated for a day off on Saturday, and the club expected him to play again on Sunday.
On Aug. 4, Fry went into a full split playing first base while trying to stretch for a throw in the second inning against the White Sox and strained his left hamstring. Although it was clear he was in pain at the moment, he continued to reassure the coaching staff that he was fine and played the rest of the game. But after tests revealed a strain, the Guardians wanted to make sure he had time to recover, and they placed him on the IL on Aug. 8. (Last updated: Aug. 26)
1B Josh Naylor (right oblique strain)Expected return: Early to mid-SeptemberNaylor has been cleared to do all baseball activities except on-field batting practice. He’s been swinging a bat in the cages. The Guardians are trying to strike the right balance of allowing Naylor to take on a bigger workload when he can handle it, while not rushing him back too quickly.
Naylor started feeling discomfort in his side on July 31, and he was scratched from the lineup prior to first pitch on Aug. 1 when the pain continued into his pregame batting cage sessions. He underwent an MRI on Aug. 3 that revealed the oblique strain. Naylor was given a timetable of three to six weeks, but manager Terry Francona said that window is “extremely tentative.” He’ll continue to be checked weekly. (Last updated: Aug. 22)
RHP Michael Kelly (lower back strain)Expected return: TBDKelly was placed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 18 after experiencing spasms in his lower back. Kelly felt them while the club was in Cincinnati earlier in the week, preventing him from being used in relief for the entire series. (Last updated: Aug. 18)
60-day IL
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation)Expected return: Mid-SeptemberBieber has been stretched out to throwing at 120 feet, but has not progressed to the mound just yet. The Guardians began the second half of the season with difficult news. Bieber was sent for an MRI on his right forearm on July 14, and after an appointment with Dr. Keith Meister on July 16, it was decided that he wouldn’t need surgery. (Last updated: Aug. 17)
RHP Triston McKenzie (right UCL sprain)Expected return: Mid-SeptemberMcKenzie, who was scratched from his June 16 start vs. the D-backs with right elbow discomfort, is throwing at 105 feet, but has not gotten back on the mound.
The right-hander started the season on the IL with a right teres major strain. He made his 2023 debut on June 4, but he only made two starts before landing on the IL again with the UCL sprain. After getting different opinions on the next steps for his injury at the end of June and the beginning of July, McKenzie eventually decided to avoid surgery. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 6. (Last updated: Aug. 17)