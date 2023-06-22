Injuries & Moves: Brennan (shoulder) removed after diving catch

June 20: RHP Triston McKenzie shut down from throwing after MRI confirms right UCL sprainMcKenzie, who was scratched from his start on Friday with right elbow inflammation, was examined Tuesday morning by Dr. Mark Schickendantz at the Cleveland Clinic. An MRI and an exam confirmed a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament. McKenzie is expected to be down from throwing for several weeks, and the club is still in the process of gathering more information as McKenzie is expected to receive an additional opinion.

“Triston is in the process of going to get a second opinion, which we encourage,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “And there may be a slightly different opinion and we’ll see. But that’s kind of where we are now and when we have more information, we will certainly share.”