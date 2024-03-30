Injuries & Moves: Cantillo (hamstring) out 8-10 weeks

RHP Ben Lively (viral illness)Expected return: AprilLively shouldn’t need much time to get back to full strength. He was one of the handful of players to get knocked out of commission by a virus that spread through the Spring Training clubhouse. He missed about two weeks of action, putting him behind the rest of the pitchers before Opening Day. He’ll finish his build up and then be an option for the Guardians in any role they need him in the near future. (Last updated: March 28)