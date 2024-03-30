Injuries & Moves: Cantillo (hamstring) out 8-10 weeks
1:28 AM UTC
LATEST NEWS
March 28: RHP Trevor Stephan undergoes right UCL surgeryDr. Keith Meister operated on Stephan on Wednesday, repairing his right UCL and a bone spur. He’s expected to return to game activity in 12-16 months.
March 28: Guardians acquire RHP Zak Kent from the Rangers in exchange for $250,000 in international bonus pool money and RHP Peter Strzelecki from the D-backs in exchange for cash considerationsThe Guardians added a pair of righties to their 40-man roster on Thursday morning. Because Deyvison De Los Santos and Myles Straw were removed from the roster, the two were able to take unoccupied spots.
March 28: Guardians select the contracts of RHP Carlos Carrasco and RHP Tyler Beede; RHP Trevor Stephan and RHP James Karinchak placed on the 60-day ILBecause Carrasco and Beede were on Minor League contracts during Spring Training, the pair of hurlers had to be added to the 40-man roster. To clear space, Stephan (right elbow) and Karinchak (right shoulder) were moved to the 60-day injured list.
March 28: RHP Ben Lively (viral illness), RHP Xzavion Curry (viral illness), RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow inflammation), LHP Sam Hentges (left middle finger inflammation) placed on the 15-day IL; INF Angel Martínez (right foot contusion) placed on the 10-day ILLively and Curry are battling back from a respiratory virus that plagued the clubhouse during Spring Training. Williams is expected to miss limited time at the beginning of the season and Hentges could be nearing his rehab assignment. Martínez will remain on the big league IL until he’s cleared to be reinstated and optioned to Triple-A Columbus.
10-DAY/15-DAY INJURED LIST
LHP Sam Hentges (left middle finger swelling)Expected return: AprilHentges was shut down for a few days in the middle of March to deal with swelling in his left middle finger. Before camp ended, he said he had resumed throwing, but there wasn’t enough time left for him to be ready to go before Opening Day. He started the season on the injured list. Hentges is with the team during the opening road trip, and the next steps will be determined when the club gets back to Cleveland. (Last updated: March 28)
RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort)Expected return: AprilWilliams made an awkward throw during his weighted-ball workout in the middle of Spring Training and felt discomfort in his throwing elbow. He began ramping back up in the middle of March, but he wasn’t cleared to be on the Opening Day roster. He’ll be with the team in Oakland and Seattle before returning to Arizona to get off of a mound before his rehab assignment begins. (Last updated: March 28)
RHP Ben Lively (viral illness)Expected return: AprilLively shouldn’t need much time to get back to full strength. He was one of the handful of players to get knocked out of commission by a virus that spread through the Spring Training clubhouse. He missed about two weeks of action, putting him behind the rest of the pitchers before Opening Day. He’ll finish his build up and then be an option for the Guardians in any role they need him in the near future. (Last updated: March 28)
RHP Xzavion Curry (viral illness)Expected return: AprilCurry was hit hard by the respiratory virus that spread through the clubhouse this spring. He’s also nearing the final stages of his ramp-up in Arizona to be game ready. Should the Guardians need another starting or relief option, Curry should be cleared in the coming weeks. (Last updated: March 28)
60-DAY IL
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: At least the end of MayKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. After taking a little longer than expected to bounce back, he was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11. But because he opened the year on the 60-day IL, he’ll need to wait until at least the end of May before he can return to game action. (Last updated: March 28)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: 2025When Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow. He underwent surgery on March 27 and was given a 12 to 16 month timetable for recovery. (Last updated: March 28)