Injuries & Moves: Castro back in bullpen

RHP James Karinchak (mild right shoulder strain)

Expected return: TBD

Karinchak, who was moved to the 60-day IL on May 16, began his rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on June 1. Because he injured his shoulder during Spring Training without having thrown in a game and was shut down in early April, Karinchak might need additional seasoning with the Clippers as he works to get ramped up. Before his rehab debut, the righty had not pitched in a game since Oct. 1, 2021. — Mandy Bell/Joe Trezza (Last updated: June 3)