RHP James Karinchak (mild right shoulder strain)

Expected return: TBD

According to manager Terry Francona, Karinchak will remain in Goodyear, Ariz., to continue working with the training staff in warmer weather as he starts to ramp back up into game activity. He had been shut down for over a week due to a mild strain found in the teres major muscle. But Francona said his progression thus far has been positive.