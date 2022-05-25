Injuries & Moves: Civale lands on IL

RHP Aaron Civale (gluteal cramp)

Expected return: TBD

Civale experienced a cramp in his backside Friday while mishandling a Jeimer Candelario grounder toward first base in the seventh inning of the Guardians’ 6-1 win over the Tigers. He exited the game in the middle of the next at-bat against Spencer Torkelson, but acting manager DeMarlo Hale said it was done as a precaution. “[I] feel good,” Civale said. “Took a tumble there, but will work on it the next few days and move forward.” — Brian Dulik (Last updated: May 20)