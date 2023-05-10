Injuries & Moves: Civale nearing game in Arizona

May 6: RF Oscar Gonzalez optioned to Triple-A Columbus; INF Tyler Freeman recalled from Triple-A ColumbusGonzalez has been ultra aggressive at the plate — even more so than usual. The Guardians believed they were doing him a disservice by keeping him at the Major League level and not allowing him to get everyday at-bats to get himself back on track, so he was optioned on Saturday to Triple-A in hopes that with regular playing time, he can get back into the rhythm he found last season. The move will free up space for Gabriel Arias, who saw time in the outfield this spring, to get more at-bats by splitting time with Will Brennan in right field.