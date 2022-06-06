Injuries & Moves: Civale nearing rehab assignment

“We met with Frannie today for quite a bit of time, actually,” Francona said on Monday. “Just trying to look past the hammy, getting him to look at the big picture and it was trainers, strength and conditioning, everybody and [hitting coach Chris] Valaika — the guys really spent a lot of time being prepared and I think it will put [Reyes] in a position now where he’s got a better chance of being the best version of him, which is all we’re looking for. You can’t guarantee somebody is going to hit or something but what you want is to just see the best versions of themselves.”