Injuries & Moves: Civale (oblique) on IL; Battenfield selected

RHP Cody Morris (right teres major strain)Expected return: TBDMorris, who has dealt with shoulder and back problems in the past few years, has begun throwing off the mound. Francona said Morris will likely take longer to return than Sam Hentges, since the right-hander needs time to get ramped up before seeing game action. Morris will likely begin his full buildup soon. He got a late start to the 2022 season due to lat issues, limiting him to a bullpen role at the end of the year. (Last updated: April 4)