Injuries & Moves: Civale to start Tuesday
September 15th, 2022
Keep track of the Guardians’ recent transactions and injury updates throughout the season.
LATEST NEWS
Sept. 15: LHP Anthony Gose undergoes Tommy John surgeryGose has been dealing with left elbow discomfort since the beginning of July. He and the Guardians had been trying to find a recovery plan that allowed him to bounce back without surgery, but they ultimately determined that Tommy John surgery was the best course of action. Gose underwent the surgery on Sept. 14. There’s no timetable for his return, but the Guardians expect him to miss 12-18 months of game activity.
Sept. 15: RHP Hunter Gaddis recalled; LHP Konnor Pilkington optionedThe Guardians are pushing Triston McKenzie‘s next start back to Friday against the Twins, which prompted their decision to recall Gaddis. The 24-year-old righty has only made one big league start, giving up eight runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Astros on Aug. 5. Pilkington was optioned to Triple-A Columbus, but will be recalled as the 29th man to make a start in Saturday’s doubleheader against the Twins.
10-day/15-day IL
RHP Aaron Civale (right forearm inflammation)Expected return: TBDCivale has been making steady progress the last few days, according to manager Terry Francona. Civale has thrown multiple bullpens, and will begin his rehab assignment Sept. 15 with Triple-A Columbus. Civale first reported discomfort in his right elbow during his bullpen session at Progressive Field on Sept. 1, and the team immediately sent him for an MRI exam, which revealed some inflammation in his forearm. (Last updated: Sept. 15)
RHP Zach Plesac (right hand fracture)Expected return: TBDManager Terry Francona said Plesac met on Sept. 7 with hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham. Plesac was cleared to play catch on Sept. 9 (out to 90 feet) and he will begin doing more baseball activities. However, Francona said that Plesac will be re-examined every six or seven days to make sure everything is healing OK. In Plesac’s last start against Seattle on Aug. 27, he gave up a homer to Jake Lamb in the seventh inning. As Plesac watched it fly over the fence, he crouched down and punched the ground out of frustration. The Guardians are assuming that caused the injury. (Last updated: Sept. 9)
60-day IL
LHP Anthony Gose (Tommy John surgery)Expected return: 2023/24After attempting to return from left elbow discomfort since July, Gose and the Guardians determined that Tommy John surgery was his most viable path forward. He underwent the procedure Sept. 14, and the Guardians expect him to return in 12-18 months, typical for pitchers recovering after Tommy John surgery. The Guardians shut down Gose at the end of July after he was still “feeling it a little bit” when throwing. Gose started feeling something off in his throwing arm following his rocky performance against the Yankees on July 2, during which he gave up four runs on two hits in just two-thirds of an inning. He underwent an MRI on July 12, which revealed some swelling in his elbow, and received injections in an effort to resume throwing without surgery, but the attempt was ultimately unsuccessful.
“He did everything he could trying to come back,” manager Terry Francona said, “and it just wasn’t going to happen.” (Last updated: Sept. 15)