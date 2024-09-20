Injuries & Moves: Cobb not ready for sim game
September 19th, 2024
LATEST NEWS
Sept. 19: RHP Alex Cobb to throw simulated game in Toledo on ThursdayThe Guardians sent Cobb to Toledo to join the Triple-A Columbus roster so he could throw a simulated game in a controlled environment to check off the next box in his road to recovery. The Guardians are hopeful he’ll be able to make at least one more Major League start in the regular season.
Sept. 17: LF Steven Kwan (mid-back inflammation) placed on 10-day IL; OF Myles Straw selected from Triple-A Columbus; RHP Carlos Carrasco designated for assignmentWith Kwan continuing to be bothered by the mid-back inflammation that led to him being scratched from the lineup Sept. 13, the Guardians opted to put him in the IL. To replace Kwan on the active roster, Straw was selected from Triple-A Columbus. And to make room for Straw on the 40-man roster, veteran right-hander Carrasco was designated for assignment.
Kwan’s IL trip, which is retroactive to Sept. 14, came at a time when the Guardians were hopeful his bat might heat up for the home stretch. Instead, they’ll give another shot to Straw, whose profound struggles at the plate in 2022-23 led Cleveland to designate him for assignment at the end of Spring Training this year.
The Guardians still value Straw’s defense, and he was 30-for-31 in stolen-base attempts at Columbus. The 37-year-old Carrasco’s designation came with him on the injured list with a left hip strain after going 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA in 21 starts this season. Read more >
Sept. 16: OF George Valera (Guardians’ No. 21 prospect) to undergo right knee surgery WednesdayOn Sept. 10, Valera was carted off the field during his game with Triple-A Columbus after attempting to make a leaping grab at the wall. An MRI revealed a patellar tendon rupture that needs to be surgically repaired on Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic by Dr. Lutul Farrow. The Guardians are expecting his return to play to be six to nine months.
10-DAY/15-DAY INJURED LIST
RHP Alex Cobb (right hand blister)Expected return: Late SeptemberCobb is expected to throw a simulated game with Triple-A Columbus in Toledo on Sept. 19. He landed back on the injured list on Sept. 12 (retroactive to Sept. 9), a few days after he was scratched from his Sept. 7 start versus the Dodgers due to the blister.
The 36-year-old, who was acquired from the Giants on July 30, didn’t make his season debut until Aug. 9, as he was recovering from offseason left hip surgery. After making two starts in August, he missed the rest of the month with a fractured nail on his right hand. In his most recent outing, Cobb threw six scoreless innings against the Pirates on Sept. 1. (Last updated: Sept. 19)
OF Steven Kwan (mid-back tightness)Expected return: TBDWith Kwan continuing to be bothered by the mid-back inflammation that led to him being scratched from the lineup Sept. 13, the Guardians opted to put him in the IL on Sept. 17.
Despite flirting with .400 early in the season and earning his first All-Star selection, Kwan batted just .188 from the start of the second half through Sept. 7. But he had a 5-for-13 showing in the four games just prior to getting scratched with the back issue. Read more > (Last updated: Sept. 17)
60-DAY IL
LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder injury)Expected return: 2026After spending parts of August and September getting a handful of different opinions from different doctors, Hentges determined that the best route for him is surgery. He’s scheduled to repair an injury to his capsule and labrum on Sept. 18 and the recovery window is expected to be 12-14 months, which likely means he’ll miss all of the 2025 season. (Last updated: Sept. 11)
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: TBDKarinchak was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Columbus after touching as high as 93 mph while pitching at the club’s facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Manager Stephen Vogt said there remains a possibility that Karinchak could pitch for the Guardians before the regular season ends. Karinchak reported to Spring Training with right shoulder fatigue and has been working his way back ever since. (Last updated: Sept. 6)
RHP Daniel Espino (right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injury; No. 12 on Guardians Top 30 Prospects list)Expected return: 2025Espino underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injuries on March 13. He’s expected to stay in Goodyear, Ariz., to work through his rehab. Although the Guardians don’t have a firm timetable on when he may return to action, the team does not expect him to pitch during the 2024 season. (Last updated: May 15)
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow injury)Expected return: 2025Bieber was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 10, and there’s no return in sight for Cleveland’s ace. He wasn’t bouncing back as well as he is used to after his Opening Day start and elbow pain persisted throughout his outing in Seattle.
Bieber underwent imaging that revealed the same problems with his UCL that he had last year. He underwent UCL surgery on April 12. (Last updated: April 13)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: 2025When Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow.
Stephan underwent surgery on March 27 and was given a 12 to 16 month timetable for recovery. (Last updated: March 28)