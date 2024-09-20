Injuries & Moves: Cobb not ready for sim game

Sept. 17: LF Steven Kwan (mid-back inflammation) placed on 10-day IL; OF Myles Straw selected from Triple-A Columbus; RHP Carlos Carrasco designated for assignmentWith Kwan continuing to be bothered by the mid-back inflammation that led to him being scratched from the lineup Sept. 13, the Guardians opted to put him in the IL. To replace Kwan on the active roster, Straw was selected from Triple-A Columbus. And to make room for Straw on the 40-man roster, veteran right-hander Carrasco was designated for assignment.