Injuries & Moves: Cobb progressing; Carrasco, Hentges updates

LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder inflammation)Expected return: 2025Hentges’ season is effectively over after the Guardians transferred him to the 60-day IL on Aug. 20, a week after he received a second opinion on his ongoing shoulder issues. He will receive a third opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Neither the Guardians nor manager Stephen Vogt provided a prognosis for the veteran left-hander, but it’s clearly serious enough to shut down any chance of him returning in 2024.