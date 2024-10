LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder injury)Expected return: 2026After spending parts of August and September getting a handful of different opinions from different doctors, Hentges determined that the best route for him is surgery. He’s scheduled to repair an injury to his capsule and labrum on Sept. 18 and the recovery window is expected to be 12-14 months, which likely means he’ll miss all of the 2025 season. (Last updated: Sept. 11)