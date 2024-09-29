Injuries & Moves: Cobb throws simulated game
6:13 PM UTC
LATEST NEWS
Sept. 29: RHP Alex Cobb throws simulated gameCobb successfully threw 35 pitches prior to Sunday’s regular-season finale to a handful of Guardians hitters. He’d be in line to do the same thing on Friday during the team’s workout day before the AL Division Series.
“We’re preparing him to be ready to start,” manager Stephen Vogt said. “We’re going a day at a time. We have a far-off plan, we have a near-term plan, but we literally have to go day to day.”
10-DAY/15-DAY INJURED LIST
RHP Alex Cobb (right hand blister)Expected return: Potentially ALDSCobb was able to throw a bullpen session on Sept. 23 without pain, and he advanced to a simulated game on Sept. 29, facing a handful of Guardians hitters. The team is hopeful that he’ll be able to be on the AL Division Series roster and the plan will be to prepare him to start.
The 36-year-old, who was acquired from the Giants on July 30, didn’t make his season debut until Aug. 9, as he was recovering from offseason left hip surgery. After making two starts in August, he missed the rest of the month with a fractured nail on his right hand. In his most recent outing, Cobb threw six scoreless innings against the Pirates on Sept. 1. (Last updated: Sept. 29)
60-DAY IL
LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder injury)Expected return: 2026After spending parts of August and September getting a handful of different opinions from different doctors, Hentges determined that the best route for him is surgery. He’s scheduled to repair an injury to his capsule and labrum on Sept. 18 and the recovery window is expected to be 12-14 months, which likely means he’ll miss all of the 2025 season. (Last updated: Sept. 11)
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: TBDKarinchak was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Columbus after touching as high as 93 mph while pitching at the club’s facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Karinchak reported to Spring Training with right shoulder fatigue and has been working his way back ever since. (Last updated: Sept. 6)
RHP Daniel Espino (right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injury; No. 10 on Guardians Top 30 Prospects list)Expected return: 2025Espino underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injuries on March 13. He’s expected to stay in Goodyear, Ariz., to work through his rehab. Although the Guardians don’t have a firm timetable on when he may return to action, the team does not expect him to pitch during the 2024 season. (Last updated: May 15)
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow injury)Expected return: 2025Bieber was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 10, and there’s no return in sight for Cleveland’s ace. He wasn’t bouncing back as well as he is used to after his Opening Day start and elbow pain persisted throughout his outing in Seattle.
Bieber underwent imaging that revealed the same problems with his UCL that he had last year. He underwent UCL surgery on April 12. (Last updated: April 13)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: 2025When Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow.
Stephan underwent surgery on March 27 and was given a 12 to 16 month timetable for recovery. (Last updated: March 28)