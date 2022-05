RHP James Karinchak (mild right shoulder strain)

Expected return: TBD

Shut down in early April, Karinchak is currently symptom-free and throwing out to 250 feet at the club’s training facility in Goodyear, Ariz., noting no symptoms or soreness in his right shoulder. He was nearing his first bullpen session, but the club decided to hold off on letting him get back on the rubber just yet.