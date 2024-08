Hentges, who began the season on the injured list and didn’t debut until May due to left middle finger inflammation, has recorded a 3.04 ERA over 23 2/3 innings (25 appearances) this year. He landed on the IL for the second time this season on July 12 after experiencing left shoulder fatigue. Manager Stephen Vogt said the team will know more about Hentges in the coming days. (Last updated: Aug. 14)