Injuries & Moves: Francona, coaches return
4:03 AM UTC
Keep track of the Guardians’ recent transactions and injury updates throughout the season.
LATEST NEWS
May 20: RHP Aaron Civale exits in 7th vs. Tigers
Civale left his May 20 start against the Tigers in the seventh inning after suffering a left glute cramp when he fell while committing a fielding error. Both Civale and bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who was managing Civale’s start in manager Terry Francona’s absence, said that Civale was not injured, but came out of the game as a precaution.
“[I] feel good,” Civale said. “Took a tumble there, but work on it the next few days and move forward.” — Brian Dulik
May 20: 3B Jos? Ram?rez in lineup after bruising shin; manager Terry Francona misses game; OF/1B Josh Naylor activated
Ram?rez was in the starting lineup at third base in the series opener against Detroit, one day after fouling a ball directly off his right shin in a 4-2 loss to Cincinnati. Ram?rez finished the at-bat, singling home a run, before being replaced by a pinch-runner at first. “It was more of a precaution to take him out, but all the tests came back clean,” acting manager DeMarlo Hale said. “I’m just happy Jos? is good to go. If need be, we could sit him down later.”
Bench coach Hale filled in for Francona, who underwent a minor medical procedure Friday. Francona is expected to return to the dugout in time for Saturday’s 6:10 p.m. ET game. “I talked with Tito this morning about a couple of things, and he said, ‘Go get ’em,'” Hale said.
Naylor was activated following a seven-day stay on the COVID injured list. He was the only Cleveland player to test positive, joining seven members of the coaching staff in Major League Baseball’s health and safety protocols. “I feel solid,” Naylor said. “I’m ready.” OF Richie Palacios was optioned to Triple-A Columbus and RHP Luis Oviedo was designated for assignment in corresponding moves. — Brian Dulik
Day to day
RHP Aaron Civale (gluteal cramp)
Expected return: TBD
Civale experienced a cramp in his backside Friday while mishandling a Jeimer Candelario grounder toward first base in the seventh inning of the Guardians’ 6-1 win over the Tigers. He exited the game in the middle of the next at-bat against Spencer Torkelson, but acting manager DeMarlo Hale said it was done as a precaution. “[I] feel good,” Civale said. “Took a tumble there, but will work on it the next few days and move forward.” — Brian Dulik (Last updated: May 20)
10-day/15-day IL
RHP James Karinchak (mild right shoulder strain)
Expected return: TBD
Shut down in early April, Karinchak is scheduled to throw his first live batting practice on May 20. The team was hoping to evaluate Karinchak in person, but because of the current COVID-19 outbreak the Guardians are dealing with, they decided it was best to keep him in Arizona. He’ll throw a few live batting practice sessions there before joining one of their Minor League affiliates to continue his rehab. — Mandy Bell (Last updated: May 15)
60-day IL
RHP Cody Morris (lat strain)
Expected return: TBD
Morris began experiencing tightness in his arm in a bullpen session just after Cactus League games got underway. He underwent an MRI that revealed a strain of the teres major muscle. He’s expected to be shut down from throwing for four to six weeks before getting re-evaluated, and has not yet resumed throwing. — Joe Trezza (Last updated: April 23)
RHP Carlos Vargas (Tommy John recovery)
Expected return: TBD
Vargas underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2021 and is expected to continue his rehab program in Arizona until his arm is built back up. — Mandy Bell (Last updated: April 2)