Though the outfielder said the injury hasn’t affected his swing, but he’s also slugging just .278 one season after he hit 30 home runs. Francona said a chat with his slugger during the Astros series in Houston (May 23-25) revealed that Reyes was concerned that having to go full-bore on the basepaths would exacerbate the issue. He was out of the May 25 lineup, and placed on the IL before the series opener in Detroit.