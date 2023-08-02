Injuries & Moves: Freeman leaves game with shoulder soreness
12:20 AM UTC
LATEST NEWS
Aug. 1: 1B Josh Naylor scratched with right side tightnessNaylor felt tightness in his side prior to Monday’s game. When he came in on Tuesday and attempted to take batting practice and it didn’t feel any better, he told his coaching staff, resulting in him being scratched from the lineup.
Aug. 1: RHP Noah Syndergaard sore after line shot to right calfSyndergaard was pulled from his Cleveland debut in the sixth inning on Monday after he took a 101 mph ground ball off his right calf. He was sore the next day, but the Guardians are confident he’ll be fine for his next start. More >>>
Aug. 1: 1B Josh Bell traded to Miami in exchange for INF Jean Segura and infield prospect Kahlil WatsonThe Guardians wanted to rid themselves of Bell’s salary after he struggled in the first half of the season. The Marlins were looking to do the same with Segura. The teams swapped hefty contracts and the Guardians immediately announced that they would be releasing Segura, who wouldn’t have a fit on their roster. In doing so, the Guardians saved approximately $9 million by not holding onto Bell and simply paying the rest of what Segura was owed. The Guardians were then able to acquire Miami’s No. 11 prospect, Watson, as ranked by MLB Pipeline. Watson will report to High-A Lake County. More >>>
July 31: RHP Aaron Civale traded to Rays in exchange for 1B prospect Kyle ManzardoThe Guardians saw an opportunity to add an up-and-coming power bat to the organization that ranks 37th in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects list. In order to make the deal happen, the club had to part ways with Civale, who had been the rock of this injury-prone rotation in July. Now, the club has to figure out who will fill the void he leaves. More >>>
10- and 15-day IL
RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation)Expected return: TBDQuantrill landed on the IL again about a week after he was reinstated from the injured list with the same right shoulder ailment. This time, he wasn’t shut down from throwing, but the Guardians wanted to take their time with his recovery so that he wouldn’t have another flare up when he returns. He’s been cleared to face live hitters at the end of the first week in August and will likely begin his rehab assignment soon after. (Last updated: July 31)
60-day IL
RHP Triston McKenzie (right UCL sprain)Expected return: Mid-SeptemberMcKenzie, who was scratched from his June 16 start vs. the D-backs with right elbow discomfort, was cleared to play catch and played catch for the first time on July 28 in Chicago. He has hopes of returning by the end of the season.
The right-hander started the season on the IL with a right teres major strain. He made his 2023 debut on June 4, but he only made two starts before landing on the IL again with the UCL sprain. After getting different opinions on the next steps for his injury at the end of June and the beginning of July, McKenzie eventually decided to avoid surgery. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 6. (Last updated: July 28)
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation)Expected return: Mid-SeptemberThe Guardians began the second half of the season with difficult news. Bieber was sent for an MRI on his right forearm on July 14, and after an appointment with Dr. Keith Meister on July 16, it was decided that he wouldn’t need surgery. He’s expected to begin throwing at some point during the first week of August. (Last updated: July 28)
RHP Peyton Battenfield (left oblique strain)Expected return: TBDBattenfield threw 79 pitches over 4 1/3 innings in his first start at Triple-A, putting him on the doorstep of a return to the Majors. He allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts. With other injuries to the rotation, Battenfield’s return to health could be a way the Guardians could help cover innings, but they don’t want to rush him back.
Battenfield threw eight pregame pitches on the mound at Citi Field on May 19, but he felt like he was protecting his shoulder. Battenfield was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to May 18, and he received an injection roughly a week later, according to manager Terry Francona. (Last updated: July 19)