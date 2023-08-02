Injuries & Moves: Freeman leaves game with shoulder soreness

Aug. 1: 1B Josh Bell traded to Miami in exchange for INF Jean Segura and infield prospect Kahlil WatsonThe Guardians wanted to rid themselves of Bell’s salary after he struggled in the first half of the season. The Marlins were looking to do the same with Segura. The teams swapped hefty contracts and the Guardians immediately announced that they would be releasing Segura, who wouldn’t have a fit on their roster. In doing so, the Guardians saved approximately $9 million by not holding onto Bell and simply paying the rest of what Segura was owed. The Guardians were then able to acquire Miami’s No. 11 prospect, Watson, as ranked by MLB Pipeline. Watson will report to High-A Lake County. More >>>