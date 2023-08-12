Injuries & Moves: Freeman set to return soon; J. Naylor update
10- and 15-day IL
INF Tyler Freeman (right shoulder strain)Expected return: Aug. 15Freeman was set to begin a rehab assignment on Aug. 11 by playing five innings for Triple-A Columbus at Toledo. Although Freeman is eligible to be activated from the injured list on Aug. 12, manager Terry Francona said he will go through a workout that day, then play again for the Clippers on Aug. 13. Barring any setbacks, Freeman will rejoin the Guardians in Cincinnati for the start of their two-game series against the Reds on Aug. 15. (Last updated: Aug. 11)
1B Josh Naylor (right oblique strain)Expected return: Early to mid-SeptemberNaylor fielded ground balls prior to the team’s Aug. 10 game vs. Toronto. Manager Terry Francona said Naylor felt great, but he will continue to do more one-on-one drills before ramping up his baseball activities.
Naylor started feeling discomfort in his side on July 31, and he was scratched from the lineup prior to first pitch on Aug. 1 when the pain continued into his pregame batting cage sessions. He underwent an MRI on Aug. 3 that revealed the oblique strain. Naylor was given a timetable of three to six weeks, but Francona said that window is “extremely tentative.” He’ll continue to be checked weekly. (Last updated: Aug. 11)
RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation)Expected return: TBDIn his first rehab start since landing on the injured list July 6, Quantrill allowed six runs on six hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings with Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 9. He struck out one and threw 36 of 54 pitches for strikes. Despite the poor line, manager Terry Francona was encouraged by Quantrill’s velocity and other metrics. He said Quantrill told him that it felt like it was the first game of Spring Training.
Quantrill will throw a side session with Columbus on Aug. 13 before making his next start with Double-A Akron on Aug. 15. “Then we’ll go from there,” Francona said. (Last updated: Aug. 11)
UTIL David Fry (left hamstring strain)Expected return: Mid-AugustOn Aug. 4, Fry went into a full split playing first base while trying to stretch for a throw in the second inning against the White Sox and strained his left hamstring. Although it was clear he was in pain at the moment, he continued to reassure the coaching staff that he was fine and played the rest of the game. But after tests revealed a strain, the Guardians wanted to make sure he had time to recover, and they placed him on the IL on Aug. 8.
“I said, ‘You’re carving yourself out a nice little niche here on our team,’ so I said, ‘Let’s take care of this,'” manager Terry Francona said. “He is a tough kid. Don’t want him to hurt himself.” (Last updated: Aug. 8)
60-day IL
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation)Expected return: Mid-SeptemberThe Guardians began the second half of the season with difficult news. Bieber was sent for an MRI on his right forearm on July 14, and after an appointment with Dr. Keith Meister on July 16, it was decided that he wouldn’t need surgery. He picked up a ball on Aug. 2 and hasn’t felt pain. (Last updated: Aug. 4)
RHP Triston McKenzie (right UCL sprain)Expected return: Mid-SeptemberMcKenzie, who was scratched from his June 16 start vs. the D-backs with right elbow discomfort, was cleared to play catch and played catch for the first time on July 28 in Chicago. He has played catch for five days now and hasn’t felt any setbacks. He has hopes of returning by the end of the season.
The right-hander started the season on the IL with a right teres major strain. He made his 2023 debut on June 4, but he only made two starts before landing on the IL again with the UCL sprain. After getting different opinions on the next steps for his injury at the end of June and the beginning of July, McKenzie eventually decided to avoid surgery. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 6. (Last updated: Aug. 4)