LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder inflammation)Expected return: FridayHentges was scheduled make his third rehab appearance on April 30 with Triple-A Columbus, but after the game was rained out, that outing was pushed back to May 2. Assuming all goes well, the club expects to have the lefty back in the bullpen when the Guardians return to Cleveland on May 5. (Last updated: May 1)