Injuries & Moves: Gaddis to be recalled, start Thursday

LHP Anthony Gose (left triceps strain)Expected return: Perhaps late SeptemberThe Guardians shut down Gose at the end of July after he was still “feeling it a little bit” when throwing. Gose started feeling something off in his throwing arm following his rocky performance against the Yankees on July 2, in which he gave up four runs on two hits in just two-thirds of an inning. Gose underwent an MRI on July 12, which revealed some swelling in his elbow. He received an injection to combat the inflammation. He had been throwing on flat ground out to 70 feet at about 80 percent intensity, according to manager Terry Francona, but needed to get another injection to help with the discomfort. He’ll be shut down for the first week of September and will try to ramp up activities soon after. If the pain continues, the team is ready to get a second opinion to determine what the next step will be.