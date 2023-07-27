Injuries & Moves: Gonzalez set to be recalled to the Majors
1:41 AM UTC
LATEST NEWS
July 26: Guardians plan to recall OF Oscar Gonzalez from Triple-A Columbus on ThursdayWith Amed Rosario’s spot on the roster now available, the Guardians plan to recall Gonzalez from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday in Chicago. When Noah Syndergaard is set to return from the injured list, the Guardians will need to make another move to add him to the active roster. Since Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A on May 6, he’s hit .275 with a .789 OPS.
July 26: SS Amed Rosario traded to the Dodgers in exchange for RHP Noah Syndergaard and cashThe Guardians added to their pitching depth by acquiring Syndergaard, who is currently on the injured list. By moving Rosario, Cleveland now has an opening at shortstop to evaluate guys like Tyler Freeman, Gabriel Arias and eventually Brayan Rocchio to see who might man that position for the foreseeable future.
July 24: RHP Shane Bieber moved to 60-day IL to clear space for LHP Daniel Norris on the 40-man roster; LHP Tim Herrin optioned to Triple-A ColumbusMoving Bieber to the 60-day IL was inevitable because the Guardians knew that Bieber would go two or three weeks before throwing a ball. Then, he’d need another few weeks to build back up on a rehab assignment. Because of how much time it will take Bieber to get back, it made sense for the Guardians to move him to the 60-day IL and clear up space to get a fresh arm in the bullpen. Bieber’s IL stint is retroactive to July 12, meaning the earliest he can be activated is Sept. 10.
Norris, who pitched two scoreless innings on June 18 against the D-backs in his only Major League appearance this season, will provide depth in the ‘pen.
10- and 15-day IL
RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation)Expected return: TBDQuantrill landed on the IL again just over a week after he was reinstated from the injured list with the same right shoulder ailment. He made two starts, giving up 11 runs in 7 2/3 innings, and struggled to get through his work in between his outings due to his nagging shoulder.
This time, he won’t be shut down from throwing, but the Guardians are going to try to take their time with his recovery so that he doesn’t rush back too quickly and have another hiccup. He threw a bullpen session on July 15, and manager Terry Francona said that if Quantrill’s long toss goes well on July 17 at PNC Park, Quantrill could throw an up-and-down bullpen session on July 18. (Last updated: July 17)
60-day IL
RHP: Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation)Expected return: Mid-SeptemberThe Guardians began the second half of the season with difficult news. Bieber was sent for an MRI on his right forearm on July 14, and after an appointment with Dr. Keith Meister on July 16, it was decided that he wouldn’t need surgery. He returned to Cleveland to begin his rehab program, but he is expected to go at least two weeks without throwing. Because of the time Bieber needs to begin throwing again in addition to the time he’ll need to go on a rehab assignment, the Guardians decided to clear space on the 40-man roster by moving him to the 60-day IL on July 24. Bieber will be eligible to come off the IL on Sept. 10. (Last updated: July 24)
RHP Triston McKenzie (right UCL sprain)Expected return: Mid-SeptemberMcKenzie, who was scratched from his June 16 start vs. the D-backs with right elbow discomfort, will resume throwing around the beginning of August in hopes of returning by the end of the season. After getting different opinions on the next steps for his injury at the end of June and the beginning of July, McKenzie eventually decided to avoid surgery. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 6.
McKenzie has not picked up a baseball as of July 19, per president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, but he said McKenzie should do so some time in the last week of July. The right-hander started the season on the IL with a right teres major strain. He made his 2023 debut on June 4, but he only made two starts before landing on the IL again. (Last updated: July 23)
RHP Peyton Battenfield (left oblique strain)Expected return: TBDBattenfield threw 79 pitches over 4 1/3 innings in his first start at Triple-A, putting him on the doorstep of a return to the Majors. He allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts. With other injuries to the rotation, Battenfield’s return to health could be a way the Guardians could help cover innings, but they don’t want to rush him back.
Battenfield threw eight pregame pitches on the mound at Citi Field on May 19, but he felt like he was protecting his shoulder. Battenfield was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to May 18, and he received an injection roughly a week later, according to manager Terry Francona. (Last updated: July 19)