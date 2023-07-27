Injuries & Moves: Gonzalez set to be recalled to the Majors

RHP: Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation)Expected return: Mid-SeptemberThe Guardians began the second half of the season with difficult news. Bieber was sent for an MRI on his right forearm on July 14, and after an appointment with Dr. Keith Meister on July 16, it was decided that he wouldn’t need surgery. He returned to Cleveland to begin his rehab program, but he is expected to go at least two weeks without throwing. Because of the time Bieber needs to begin throwing again in addition to the time he’ll need to go on a rehab assignment, the Guardians decided to clear space on the 40-man roster by moving him to the 60-day IL on July 24. Bieber will be eligible to come off the IL on Sept. 10. (Last updated: July 24)