Injuries & Moves: Gose DFA’d

Aug. 19: RHP Alex Cobb placed on 15-day IL (fractured nail)Cobb cracked a nail on his right hand during his last outing, manager Stephen Vogt said, which is prohibiting him from getting the proper grip and feel on his pitches. The veteran righty is 1-1 with a 4.35 ERA for Cleveland since arriving from San Francisco in a deal at the Trade Deadline. His injury leaves a hole in the Guardians’ rotation for Wednesday, which they plan to plug with rookie Joey Cantillo, though the left-hander has not been officially added to the roster yet.