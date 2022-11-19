Injuries & Moves: Gose, Maile non-tendered

The deadline to protect Minor Leaguers from the Rule 5 Draft forced the Guardians to take a deeper look at their roster, and the group realized that Jones’ path to the big leagues wasn’t as clear as it once was. The third baseman had to move to the outfield after Jos? Ram?rez’s future in Cleveland became permanent. And now that the Guardians have solid candidates to play all three outfield positions, it was difficult to envision Jones getting playing time in the grass. Vargas was sent to Arizona to get another righty pitching option, though Carver was not added to the 40-man roster.