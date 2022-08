RHP Cody Morris (lat strain)Expected return: TBDMorris, who landed on the 60-day IL on March 25, is feeling well as he continues his rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus. The 25-year-old last pitched on Aug. 9, striking out seven over three shutout innings with just one walk allowed. Morris is still getting back into form after being shut down from the end of Spring Training through mid-July.