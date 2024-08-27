Injuries & Moves: Gose selected; Cobb throws live BP

RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: TBDKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. He was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11, but has not made much progress since then. The Guardians are not sure if he will pitch in 2024. He’s been in Arizona, but the quality and shape of his pitches have not looked like they have in the past. (Last updated: July 25)