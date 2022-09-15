Injuries & Moves: Gose undergoes Tommy John surgery
September 14th, 2022
Sept. 14: RHP Hunter Gaddis to be recalled ThursdayThe Guardians are pushing Triston McKenzie’s next start back to Friday against the Twins, which prompted their decision to recall Gaddis. The 24-year-old righty has only made one big league start, giving up eight runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Astros on Aug. 5.
Sept. 13: RHP Aaron Civale nearing rehab assignmentGuardians manager Terry Francona said on Tuesday that Civale’s bullpens have gone so well that the club could be ready to send him on a rehab assignment. Previously, there had been some question of whether he’d even need a rehab start, but the team seems to be leaning more in that direction. Francona’s best guess would be Civale getting a rehab start on Sept. 15, which would line him up to rejoin the big league rotation on Sept. 20. But none of that is set in stone.
“We’ll see,” Francona said after running through the possibilities. “We’ve got to make sure everything keeps going in the direction it is.”
10-day/15-day IL
RHP Aaron Civale (right forearm inflammation)Expected return: TBDCivale has been making steady progress the last few days, according to manager Terry Francona. Civale has thrown multiple bullpens and could be nearing a rehab assignment. The Guardians are still working through when and where that may take place. Civale reported discomfort in his right elbow during his bullpen session at Progressive Field on Sept. 1. The team immediately sent him for an MRI exam, which revealed some inflammation in his forearm. (Last updated: Sept. 13)
RHP Zach Plesac (right hand fracture)Expected return: TBDManager Terry Francona said Plesac met on Sept. 7 with hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham. Plesac was cleared to play catch on Sept. 9 (out to 90 feet) and he will begin doing more baseball activities. However, Francona said that Plesac will be re-examined every six or seven days to make sure everything is healing OK. In Plesac’s last start against Seattle on Aug. 27, he gave up a homer to Jake Lamb in the seventh inning. As Plesac watched it fly over the fence, he crouched down and punched the ground out of frustration. The Guardians are assuming that caused the injury. (Last updated: Sept. 9)
60-day IL
LHP Anthony Gose (left triceps strain)Expected return: Perhaps late SeptemberThe Guardians shut down Gose at the end of July after he was still “feeling it a little bit” when throwing. Gose started feeling something off in his throwing arm following his rocky performance against the Yankees on July 2, in which he gave up four runs on two hits in just two-thirds of an inning. Gose underwent an MRI on July 12, which revealed some swelling in his elbow. He received an injection to combat the inflammation. He had been throwing on flat ground out to 70 feet at about 80 percent intensity, according to manager Terry Francona, but needed to get another injection to help with the discomfort. He’ll be shut down for the first week of September and will try to ramp up activities soon after. If the pain continues, the team is ready to get a second opinion to determine what the next step will be.
“He wants to pitch so bad, which isn’t surprising,” Francona said. “I told him, with your journey, what you’ve been through, we need to do the right thing and we’re going to. Because he’s too good a kid. Not that you wouldn’t with anybody. But knowing what he’s been through and to get here.” (Last updated: Sept. 1)