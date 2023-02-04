Injuries & Moves: Guardians invite 8 to Spring Training
Throughout the offseason, this page will updated with any Guardians transactions and injury updates.
LATEST NEWS
Feb. 3: Guardians hand out eight internal invitations to big league campThe Guardians announced that they invited LHP Logan Allen, RHP Peyton Battenfield, RHP Nick Mikolajchak, LHP Andrew Misiaszek, RHP Luis Oviedo, RHP Cade Smith, C/INF David Fry and 1B Micah Pries to big league Spring Training.
Jan. 4: Guardians sign C Cam Gallagher, RHP Michael Kelly, OF Roman Quinn and RHP Touki Toussaint to Minor League contractsCleveland added another catching option by signing Gallagher, who has spent nearly all of his professional career with the Royals but was traded to San Diego in August. He, Kelly, Quinn and Toussaint have been invited to big league camp.
Dec. 14: INF Owen Miller traded to Brewers for player to be named or cashThe Guardians traded Miller to his hometown team, sending the Mequon, Wis., native to the Brewers. A versatile infielder, Miller cooled off after hitting .400/.466/.700 in the first month last season. He finished slashing .243/.301/.351 with 51 RBIs in 130 games. The 26-year-old has multiple option years remaining. The trade leaves the Guardians’ 40-man roster at 39.
Nov. 18: Guardians non-tender LHP Anthony Gose, C Luke MaileThe Guardians didn’t have any surprises prior to the non-tender deadline on Nov. 18. Gose, who had already been designated for assignment earlier in the week, was not tendered a contract for 2023. Cleveland has been transparent that it’s looking for upgrades behind the plate, which made it easy to assume Maile would not be tendered heading into the winter.
Nov. 15: INF Nolan Jones traded to Colorado for INF Juan Brito; RHP Carlos Vargas traded to Arizona for RHP Ross CarverThe deadline to protect Minor Leaguers from the Rule 5 Draft forced the Guardians to take a deeper look at their roster, and the group realized that Jones’ path to the big leagues wasn’t as clear as it once was. The third baseman had to move to the outfield after Jos? Ram?rez’s future in Cleveland became permanent. And now that the Guardians have solid candidates to play all three outfield positions, it was difficult to envision Jones getting playing time in the grass. Vargas was sent to Arizona to get another righty pitching option, though Carver was not added to the 40-man roster.
Nov. 15: Guardians add INF Angel Martinez, LHP Joey Cantillo, LHP Tim Herrin and INF Juan Brito to 40-man rosterIn order to protect Martinez and Cantillo — two of their Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB Pipeline — Herrin and the newly acquired Brito from the Rule 5 Draft this offseason, the Guardians added the quartet to the 40-man roster.
Nov. 15: RHP Kirk McCarty and LHP Gose designated for assignmentThe Guardians needed to clear space on their 40-man roster for the four additions, which meant parting ways with McCarty and Gose. McCarty had been DFA’d twice during the 2022 season, and Gose is expected to spend next year rehabbing his way back from Tommy John surgery.
3B Jos? Ram?rez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right hand)Ram?rez sustained the injury in June and had the option to undergo surgery at that time, but he was adamant about waiting until the offseason to have the procedure. Instead, the operation was performed on Nov. 9 by hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham. Ram?rez will need six to eight weeks to recover, but he is expected to be ready for Spring Training.
RHP Nick Sandlin (Teres Major muscle strain)Expected return: 2023Sandlin, who exited after two-thirds of an inning in the 10th on Oct. 8, underwent an MRI hat confirmed a strain of the Teres Major muscle. He got a PRP injection after the season ended and is expected to be in therapy for six to eight weeks. The team is not expecting it to cause any restrictions during Spring Training.