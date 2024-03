OF George Valera (left hamstring strain)Expected return: TBDAfter dealing with hamate and hamstring issues in 2023, the injury bug bit Valera once again. In the early days of camp before Cactus League games got underway, Valera took a misstep during popup drills and strained his left hamstring. The Guardians aren’t sure of an exact timetable for his return just yet, but manager Stephan Vogt said it’ll at least be a few weeks.