Injuries & Moves: Guardians send three top prospects to Minors

RHP Cody Morris (right teres major soreness)Expected return: TBDMorris, who has dealt with shoulder and back problems over the last few years, has played catch up to 105 feet and was scheduled to begin work with a weighted ball on March 6. Manager Terry Francona said the hope is to get Morris back on the mound in the near future. Morris got a late start to the 2022 season due to lat issues, limiting him to a bullpen role at the end of the year. (Last updated: March 11)