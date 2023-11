“There is a lot to like [about Bibee],” former manager Terry Francona said. “The kid competes. He’s learning to turn a lineup over, which you don’t see a whole lot in today’s game, especially with young guys. He pitches to the middle of the order. … I think this kid’s future is really, really bright.” Bibee was transferred to the 60-day IL on Sept. 24. (Last updated: Sept. 24)