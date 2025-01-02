Injuries & Moves: Guards ink Anchia, Frías to Minors deals

Dec. 10: Guardians add RHP Luis Ortiz, LHP Josh Hartle, LHP Michael Kennedy, OF Nick Mitchell in trades with Pirates and Blue Jays; lose 2B Andrés Giménez, RHP Nick Sandlin

The Guardians made two separate trades to bring in some starting pitching depth. Ortiz is expected to be immediately added to Cleveland’s Major League rotation, while Hartle and Kennedy are a few years away from their expected debuts. But the Guardians couldn’t have gotten this trio from Pittsburgh without first making a trade with Toronto. Cleveland sent Giménez and Sandlin to the Blue Jays for Mitchell and infielder Spencer Horwitz. But Horwitz was only a Guardian for a few hours before he was used to bring back the hurlers in a trade with the Pirates. More >>