Injuries & Moves: Guards pick up former top OF prospect Florial
7:17 PM UTC
This page will be updated throughout the Guardians’ offseason as new information becomes available.
LATEST NEWS
Dec. 26: OF Estevan Florial acquired from Yankees for RHP Cody MorrisIn Florial, the Guardians are adding some outfield depth with a player who was ranked as New York’s top prospect in 2019, according to MLB Pipeline. Spending most of the year with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the 26-year-old hit .284 with a .945 OPS, 23 doubles, 28 homers, 79 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in 101 games.
Dealing Moore will affect the club’s starting pitching depth, though Ben Lively, Xzavion Curry and eventually Joey Cantillo figure to be in the mix as starting depth pieces.
Dec. 15: C Austin Hedges signs one-year MLB deal; INF Alfonso Rivas designated for assignmentThere was a homecoming between Hedges and the Guardians, as the team officially announced that the catcher would be returning to Cleveland for the 2024 season. Hedges is expected to back up starting catcher Bo Naylor and will serve as a leader and mentor both on and off the field for the young roster the Guardians will have once again this upcoming year. In order to clear space on the 40-man roster, the Guardians designated Rivas for assignment.
Dec. 12: RHP Ben Lively signed to MLB dealThe Guardians added some pitching depth, signing the free-agent right-hander to a 2024 big league deal. Lively, 31, split the 2023 season between Cincinnati and Triple-A Louisville, posting a mark of 4-7 with a 5.38 ERA in 19 games (12 starts) for the Reds.
Dec. 6: 3B Deyvison De Los Santos drafted from D-backs in the Rule 5 DraftDe Los Santos’ power has been marked his best tool, though he has only reached Double-A. He struck out 125 times in 113 games last year and 147 times in 126 Minor League games in 2022, signaling that a transition to the Majors could be difficult. Read more >>
INF Gabriel Arias (non-displaced right wrist fracture)Expected return: 2024Arias was hit by a pitch on his right wrist on Sept. 23 vs. Baltimore. But once he successfully passed all the training staff’s tests on Sept. 26, he was given the green light to get back in the lineup. But in his first game back, he felt pain in his wrist on a swing and was removed from the game after his at-bat in the third inning. An MRI on Sept. 27 revealed a non-displaced fracture, and Arias was placed on the IL, ending his season. (Last updated: Sept. 27)
LHP Logan Allen (left shoulder inflammation)Expected return: 2024The Guardians who want to be extremely cautious with their three young starters, won’t push any of them in the final week of the season. Allen was placed on the 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation to hopefully allow his arm to have extra recovery time going into the offseason. Allen ends his rookie year with a 3.81 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings (24 starts). (Last updated: Sept. 23)
RHP Tanner Bibee (right hip inflammation)Expected return: 2024Bibee was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sept. 18 after he left his start on Sept. 16 in the sixth inning due to right hip tightness. An MRI on Sept. 17 revealed right hip inflammation, and Bibee was shut down from throwing for five days, ending his season. The right-hander had a stellar rookie campaign, compiling a 2.98 ERA and 141 strikeouts over 142 innings.
Bibee joins Aaron Sele as the only two pitchers in AL/NL history to begin a career with 23 or more games of at least five innings pitched and three or fewer earned runs allowed within their first 25 career games.
“There is a lot to like [about Bibee],” former manager Terry Francona said. “The kid competes. He’s learning to turn a lineup over, which you don’t see a whole lot in today’s game, especially with young guys. He pitches to the middle of the order. … I think this kid’s future is really, really bright.” Bibee was transferred to the 60-day IL on Sept. 24. (Last updated: Sept. 24)