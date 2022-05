RHP Cody Morris (lat strain)

Expected return: TBD

Morris began experiencing tightness in his arm in a bullpen session just after Cactus League games got underway. He underwent an MRI that revealed a strain of the teres major muscle. He’s expected to be shut down from throwing for four to six weeks before getting re-evaluated, and has not yet resumed throwing. — Joe Trezza (Last updated: April 23)