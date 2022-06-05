Injuries & Moves: Hedges sits again (hip)
June 4th, 2022
Keep track of the Guardians’ recent transactions and injury updates throughout the season.
LATEST NEWS
June 3: James Karinchak begins rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus
The results were a secondary takeaway from Karinchak’s long-awaited return to the mound, with Karinchak needing 21 pitches to complete one-third of an inning Wednesday at Triple-A Columbus in the first outing of what could be an extended rehab assignment. More important was that Karinchak felt good after making his first game appearance since Oct. 1, 2021. He is scheduled to throw a side session Friday and pitch again for Columbus on Saturday.
“The line wasn’t good, but the velocity was good and he’s healthy,” manager Terry Francona said. “Down the road we’ll care more about the line than we do in his first outing. ” — Joe Trezza
10-day/15-day IL
RHP Aaron Civale (left glute tightness)
Expected return: TBD
The optimism was originally there for Civale to be able to come off the injured list on June 6 — the first day he’s eligible to rejoin the team. Now, that’s not as certain.
The Guardians were assuming Civale was on the fast track to beginning his rehab assignment on May 26, but after his bullpen session over the weekend, he didn’t quite feel like he was ready to take the next step. He underwent an MRI on May 30, which revealed some pockets of blood in his glute that his doctor was trying to aspirate on May 31. He will throw another bullpen June 4, according to manager Terry Francona, after which his timetable could become more clear.
Civale was placed on the 15-day IL on May 25 after he experienced a cramp in his left glute on May 20 while mishandling a grounder toward first base. — Mandy Bell/Joe Trezza (Last updated: June 3)
OF Franmil Reyes (right hamstring tightness)
Expected return: TBD
Reyes had an MRI on May 26 that revealed a mild strain, which was encouraging. Manager Terry Francona said the club put together a program for Reyes and discussed the next steps when the team returned to Cleveland on Monday.
“We met with Frannie today for quite a bit of time, actually,” Francona said on Monday. “Just trying to look past the hammy, getting him to look at the big picture and it was trainers, strength and conditioning, everybody and [hitting coach Chris] Valaika — the guys really spent a lot of time being prepared and I think it will put [Reyes] in a position now where he’s got a better chance of being the best version of him, which is all we’re looking for. You can’t guarantee somebody is going to hit or something but what you want is to just see the best versions of themselves.”
Reyes landed on the IL after battling hamstring soreness for what Francona said was “quite a while.” Though the outfielder said the injury hadn’t affected his swing, he’s slugging just .278, down from .522 last season. Francona said a chat with his slugger during the Astros series in Houston (May 23-25) revealed that Reyes was concerned that having to go full-bore on the basepaths would exacerbate the issue. He was out of the May 25 lineup and placed on the IL the next day. — Mandy Bell (Last updated: May 30)
60-day IL
RHP James Karinchak (mild right shoulder strain)
Expected return: TBD
Karinchak, who was moved to the 60-day IL on May 16, began his rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on June 1. Because he injured his shoulder during Spring Training without having thrown in a game and was shut down in early April, Karinchak might need additional seasoning with the Clippers as he works to get ramped up. Before his rehab debut, the righty had not pitched in a game since Oct. 1, 2021. — Mandy Bell/Joe Trezza (Last updated: June 3)
RHP Cody Morris (lat strain)
Expected return: TBD
Morris began experiencing tightness in his arm in a bullpen session just after Cactus League games got underway. He underwent an MRI that revealed a strain of the teres major muscle. He’s expected to be shut down from throwing for four to six weeks before getting re-evaluated, and has not yet resumed throwing. — Joe Trezza (Last updated: April 23)
RHP Carlos Vargas (Tommy John recovery)
Expected return: TBD
Vargas underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2021 and is expected to continue his rehab program in Arizona until his arm is built back up. — Mandy Bell (Last updated: April 2)