Injuries & Moves: Hentges could join team Monday
April 28th, 2023
LATEST NEWS
April 26: RHP Tanner Bibee selected from Triple-A Columbus; LHP Konnor Pilkington designated for assignmentBibee, who is the club’s No. 5-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, was called up to make his big league debut against the Rockies in the series finale. Drafted in the fifth round in 2021, the 24-year-old was 2-0 with a 1.76 ERA in three starts with Columbus this season.
Called up the day before, Pilkington was an option to start, but he tossed two innings vs. Colorado on Tuesday, striking out two and allowing one hit.
10- and 15-day IL
RHP Aaron Civale (left oblique strain)Expected return: TBDManager Terry Francona said that Civale, who is rehabbing in Cleveland, will “possibly get on the mound” on May 2 or 3.
Civale felt discomfort after his start against the Mariners on April 7, but the team was hoping it was just a cramp from the cold weather. But when he continued to feel it the next day, the Guardians had him go through a scan, which revealed the strain. (Last updated: April 28)
LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder inflammation)Expected return: MayHentges has two rehab appearances under his belt and he was scheduled to make his next one on April 25. The team is planning for him to have to more outings on April 27 and 30. After that, the Guardians will reassess to determine if there’s anything left for him to do before rejoining the team. (Last updated: April 25)
60-day IL
RHP Triston McKenzie (right teres major strain)Expected return: Possibly MayMcKenzie left his March 26 start with right shoulder tightness after just one inning, and subsequent imaging revealed a strain of his right teres major muscle, which connects the shoulder blade to the upper arm.
Although he’s progressing well, the Guardians moved him to the 60-day IL on April 10 to open a 40-man roster spot. The team is hoping he’ll be ready to return on May 29, the first day he’ll be eligible for reactivation. He began a throwing program Friday, throwing from 75 feet and reporting no issues. (Last updated: April 18)
RHP Cody Morris (right teres major strain)Expected return: TBDMorris, who has dealt with shoulder and back problems in the past few years, has begun throwing off the mound. Francona said Morris will likely take longer to return than Sam Hentges, since the right-hander needs time to get ramped up before seeing game action.
Morris will likely begin his full buildup soon. He got a late start to the 2022 season due to lat issues, limiting him to a bullpen role at the end of the year. (Last updated: April 4)