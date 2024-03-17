Injuries & Moves: Hentges (left middle finger) shut down
10:01 PM UTC
LATEST NEWS
March 16: LHP Sam Hentges shut down with finger swellingAfter meeting with a local doctor, it was determined that Hentges should be shut down from throwing for a couple of days due to swelling in his left middle finger. The Guardians are still collecting information on the injury to determine how long he’ll be out.
March 14: RHP Gavin Williams to begin regular season on the injured listLet’s start with the good news: The MRI of Williams’ elbow came back clear. But because of the amount of time Williams has had to miss due to the elbow discomfort, he won’t be able to build up enough in the next two weeks to break camp with the club. He will begin the year on the injured list.
March 14: RHP Trevor Stephan to undergo UCL surgeryAfter his right elbow pain persisted, Stephen sought a second opinion and it was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, causing more discomfort in the area. Surgery is expected to occur before the end of the month to address the issue. No timetable for his return has been given.
March 12: LHP Joey Cantillo, INF Juan Brito, INF/OF Jhonkensy Noel, OF Johnathan Rodriguez optioned to Triple-A Columbus; RHP Franco Aleman, RHP Nic Enright, RHP Mason Hickman, C Michael Berglund, C Eric Rodriguez reassigned to Minor League campThe Guardians had their first big wave of cuts on Tuesday. Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt explained the importance of getting the younger pitchers to Minor League camp to be able to get enough innings at this point in spring. Among the position players, there were no big surprises, but Vogt took time to tell each one about the positive impression they left in camp and how he’s looking forward to seeing how their seasons start off.
RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort)Expected return: AprilWilliams made an awkward throw during his weighted-ball workout last week and felt discomfort in his throwing elbow, which is why he’s missed back-to-back starts. As of March 14, he’ll need to go three or four more days without throwing before he begins ramping back up. Because there’s only a limited time remaining in camp, the Guardians know he won’t be able to be on the Opening Day roster. He’s expected to start the year on the injured list and join the rotation as soon as he’s built up to full strength. (Last updated: March 14)
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: Hopefully by end of Spring TrainingKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. After taking a little longer than expected to bounce back, he was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11. There’s no set timetable on when he’ll be back in game action just yet.
“He has been through a pretty extensive strengthening program with the shoulder, and he has met all the marks now that we were hoping to meet prior to getting a baseball back in his hand,” pitching coach Carl Willis said. “So we’ll see him to start throwing, and he’s already done plyo balls and he’ll start a throwing program here in the next day or two.” (Last updated: March 13)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: TBDWhen Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow. He’s expected to get surgery before the end of March to address the issue and a timetable for his return has not been determined. (Last updated: March 14)
LHP Sam Hentges (left middle finger swelling)Expected return: TBDHentges met with a local doctor in Arizona on March 14 to get a second opinion on the swelling he’s been dealing with in his left middle finger. It was determined it was best to shut him down from throwing until he learns more about the extent of the injury. (Last updated: March 16)