Injuries & Moves: Hentges (left middle finger) shut down

March 12: LHP Joey Cantillo, INF Juan Brito, INF/OF Jhonkensy Noel, OF Johnathan Rodriguez optioned to Triple-A Columbus; RHP Franco Aleman, RHP Nic Enright, RHP Mason Hickman, C Michael Berglund, C Eric Rodriguez reassigned to Minor League campThe Guardians had their first big wave of cuts on Tuesday. Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt explained the importance of getting the younger pitchers to Minor League camp to be able to get enough innings at this point in spring. Among the position players, there were no big surprises, but Vogt took time to tell each one about the positive impression they left in camp and how he’s looking forward to seeing how their seasons start off.