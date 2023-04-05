Injuries & Moves: Hentges, Morris throwing off mound
March 31st, 2023
LATEST NEWS
March 30: C Cam Gallagher and C Meibrys Viloria selected to the 40-man roster; RHP Cody Morris moved to the 60-day IL; RHP Jason Bilous designated for assignmentThe Guardians needed to clear two spots on their 40-man roster, and with Morris’ progression (right teres major strain) on a slower path than Sam Hentges, who should be getting on the mound in the near future, it seemed like the easiest move to create a vacancy. And with Bilous, the Guardians only had a limited look at the 25-year-old righty, whom they claimed off waivers from Chicago days before Spring Training began. He threw just four innings in Cactus League games, allowing one run with three walks and six strikeouts.
March 28: RHP Xzavion Curry makes Opening Day rosterWith Hunter Gaddis taking over Triston McKenzie’s spot in the rotation after McKenzie’s injury, Curry will make his first Opening Day roster, filling Gaddis’ vacated slot in the bullpen.
“I’m just grateful for the opportunity,” Curry said. “I was ready whenever the team needed me, whenever that time was, and that time just came a little quicker. … I’m ready to help the team.”
Curry finished the spring with a 6.00 ERA in seven outings (one start). He made two starts for the big league club last season, posting a 5.79 ERA in 9 1/3 innings, and also pitched to a 4.06 ERA in the Minors, splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A. That came after a spectacular 2021, during which he went 8-1 with a 2.30 ERA in 19 starts between Single-A, High-A and Double-A.
March 27: RHP Triston McKenzie out up to 8 weeksMcKenzie, who worked just one inning in the final game of Cactus League play on Sunday before he was removed with arm tightness, was diagnosed with a strain of his right teres major muscle — which connects the shoulder blade to the upper arm — after imaging and exams, the Guardians announced.
McKenzie, who was slated to start the second game of the regular season on Friday in Seattle, will be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks and be re-evaluated at that time. The 25-year-old right-hander could be out up to eight weeks, according to the club.
10- and 15-day IL
RHP Triston McKenzie (right teres major strain)Expected return: Possibly MayMcKenzie left his March 26 start with right shoulder tightness after just one inning, and subsequent imaging revealed a strain of his right teres major muscle, which connects the shoulder blade to the upper arm. The Guardians announced that he would shut down his throwing for two weeks, and his recovery may take as long as eight weeks. (Last updated: March 27)
LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder inflammation)Expected return: Week to week Hentges has been dealing with some inflammation around the ligaments in his throwing shoulder. The Guardians have been pleased with his progression, and he has begun working out with weighted balls. Hentges advanced to playing catch and will start working with the training staff to determine when he can get back on the mound. (Last updated: March 23)
60-day IL
RHP Cody Morris (right teres major strain)Expected return: TBDMorris, who has dealt with shoulder and back problems the past few years, has played catch up to 105 feet and has worked with weighted balls. Francona said the team is still trying to figure out when Morris will get back on the mound. According to Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, Morris may be slower to return than Sam Hentges. Morris got a late start to the 2022 season due to lat issues, limiting him to a bullpen role at the end of the year. (Last updated: March 23)