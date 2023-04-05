Injuries & Moves: Hentges, Morris throwing off mound

March 30: C Cam Gallagher and C Meibrys Viloria selected to the 40-man roster; RHP Cody Morris moved to the 60-day IL; RHP Jason Bilous designated for assignmentThe Guardians needed to clear two spots on their 40-man roster, and with Morris’ progression (right teres major strain) on a slower path than Sam Hentges, who should be getting on the mound in the near future, it seemed like the easiest move to create a vacancy. And with Bilous, the Guardians only had a limited look at the 25-year-old righty, whom they claimed off waivers from Chicago days before Spring Training began. He threw just four innings in Cactus League games, allowing one run with three walks and six strikeouts.