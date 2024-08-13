Injuries & Moves: Hentges seeking 2nd opinion; Velazquez promoted
August 12th, 2024
LATEST NEWS
Aug. 12: LHP Matthew Boyd to make his Guardians debut on TuesdayAfter spending the offseason rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, the free agent Boyd signed with the Guardians in June with hopes that he’d be ready to get into Major League action in August. Now, the time has come. Boyd is expected to make his first start of the year on Tuesday against the Cubs.
Aug. 12: LHP Sam Hentges seeking second opinion after shoulder troubles lingerHentges has been out since July 12 with left shoulder inflammation. He began his rehab assignment, but once he started to experience discomfort in the area again, he stopped pitching in games and is now seeking a second opinion regarding how to proceed.
10-DAY/15-DAY INJURED LIST
LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder inflammation)Expected return: AugustHentges was slated to make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 4, but did not pitch due to more shoulder trouble. He’s now seeking a second opinion before he does anything else and he’s officially been pulled from his rehab assignment.
Hentges, who began the season on the injured list and didn’t debut until May due to left middle finger inflammation, has recorded a 3.04 ERA over 23 2/3 innings (25 appearances) this year. He landed on the IL for the second time this season on July 12 after experiencing left shoulder fatigue over the previous handful of days. (Last updated: Aug. 12)
RHP Carlos Carrasco (hip strain)Expected return: TBDCarrasco sustained a hip strain in his start on Aug. 7 against the D-backs. In 21 starts this season, Carrasco is 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA. His timetable to return is unclear. (Last updated: Aug. 9)
OF Chase DeLauter, No. 1 on Guardians’ Top 30 Prospects list, No. 19 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 (turf toe right foot)Expected return: TBDDeLauter was cleared to begin his rehab assignment with Rookie-level Arizona Complex League on July 20 and went 1-for-2 with a walk in his first taste of game action.
DeLauter had been off of the 7-day Minor League IL in Double-A Akron for a few hours before he sustained an injury that ultimately placed him back on it. The first time, DeLauter had a left foot fracture that did not require surgery, allowing him to return to the lineup on May 28 after being out since the end of April. But as soon as he returned, DeLauter injured his toe on his right foot while attempting to make a catch at the wall in the outfield. His turf toe had sidelined him since May 28. (Last updated: July 20)
60-DAY IL
LHP Matthew Boyd (left elbow surgery)Expected return: Aug. 13In what is expected to be his final rehab start before joining the Guardians, Boyd threw six scoreless innings for Triple-A Columbus against St. Paul on Aug. 7, allowing just one hit with seven strikeouts and no walks. He retired the first 17 batters he faced and ended the sixth inning with a pickoff.
The Guardians signed Boyd on June 29 to add to their starting pitching depth, but they knew it would be some time before he’d be added into the mix. That time appears to be nearing now as he’s slated to start against the Cubs on Aug. 13. (Last updated: Aug. 7)
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: TBDKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. He was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11 but has not made much progress since then. The Guardians are not sure if he will pitch in 2024. He’s been in Arizona, but the quality and shape of his pitches have not looked like they have in the past. (Last updated: July 25)
RHP Daniel Espino (right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injury; No. 5 on Guardians Top 30 Prospects list)Expected return: 2025Espino underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injuries on March 13. He’s expected to stay in Goodyear, Ariz., to work through his rehab. Although the Guardians don’t have a firm timetable on when he may return to action, the team does not expect him to pitch during the 2024 season. (Last updated: May 15)
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow injury)Expected return: 2025Bieber was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 10, and there’s no return in sight for Cleveland’s ace. He wasn’t bouncing back as well as he is used to after his Opening Day start and elbow pain persisted throughout his outing in Seattle.
Bieber underwent imaging that revealed the same problems with his UCL that he had last year. He underwent UCL surgery on April 12. (Last updated: April 13)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: 2025When Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow.
Stephan underwent surgery on March 27 and was given a 12 to 16 month timetable for recovery. (Last updated: March 28)