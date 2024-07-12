Injuries & Moves: Hentges (shoulder) placed on IL; Curry recalled

July 11: INF Gabriel Arias optioned to Triple-A Columbus; OF Will Brennan activated from the 10-day ILThe Guardians just needed Brennan to make one rehab appearance to make sure that his ribcage doesn’t bother him when he swings. After four painless at-bats, he was cleared to rejoin the team, which meant sending Arias to Columbus. Angel Martínez has earned more time on the roster by his performance and Jhonkensy Noel has proven more of a threatening right-handed bat to turn to off the bench. Cleveland is now hoping that with more consistent at-bats in Triple-A, Arias will see better results.