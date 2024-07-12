Injuries & Moves: Hentges (shoulder) placed on IL; Curry recalled
July 11th, 2024
LATEST NEWS
July 11: INF Gabriel Arias optioned to Triple-A Columbus; OF Will Brennan activated from the 10-day ILThe Guardians just needed Brennan to make one rehab appearance to make sure that his ribcage doesn’t bother him when he swings. After four painless at-bats, he was cleared to rejoin the team, which meant sending Arias to Columbus. Angel Martínez has earned more time on the roster by his performance and Jhonkensy Noel has proven more of a threatening right-handed bat to turn to off the bench. Cleveland is now hoping that with more consistent at-bats in Triple-A, Arias will see better results.
“At times, it was just inconsistency of plan and approach,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said of Arias. “We’ve got some guys that are playing really well. And like I said, this is about Gabby going and getting consistent at-bats rather than just performance. This is not just performance-based.”
10-DAY/15-DAY INJURED LIST
LHP Matthew Boyd (rehab for left elbow surgery)Expected return: AugustThe Guardians signed Boyd on June 29 to add to their starting pitching depth, but they knew it would be some time before he’d be added into the mix. Boyd has begun throwing again after undergoing Tommy John surgery one year ago, but he hasn’t been in a competitive setting just yet.
Boyd successfully threw a two-inning live batting practice session on July 6, and he’ll have another the following week before determining what his next step is.
Boyd will need to build up through a rehab assignment over the next month before he can join the big league rotation. (Last updated: July 6)
OF Chase DeLauter, No. 1 on Guardians’ Top 30 Prospects list, No. 19 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 (turf toe right foot)Expected return: TBDDeLauter had been off of the 7-day Minor League IL in Double-A Akron for a few hours before he sustained an injury that ultimately placed him back on it. The first time, DeLauter had a left foot fracture that did not require surgery, allowing him to return to the lineup on May 28 after being out since the end of April.
But as soon as he returned, DeLauter injured his toe on his right foot while attempting to make a catch at the wall in the outfield. His turf toe has sidelined him since May 28 and he’s been on the IL since June 10, as the club attempted to have him work through it without needing an IL stint. His timetable to return is unknown.
DeLauter had a slow start to the year in Akron after a red-hot Spring Training campaign. In 17 games at Double-A, he hit .194 with a .591 OPS, one homer and three RBIs. (Last updated: June 28)
60-DAY IL
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: TBDKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. He was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11 and joined the big league team on April 25 to work with the Guardians’ training staff. Assuming all goes well, his rehab assignment will be in the near future.
The Guardians have not given any indication as to when Karinchak may begin a rehab assignment. (Last updated: May 31)
RHP Daniel Espino (right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injury; No. 5 on Guardians Top 30 Prospects list)Expected return: 2025Espino underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injuries on March 13. He’s expected to stay in Goodyear, Ariz., to work through his rehab. Although the Guardians don’t have a firm timetable on when he may return to action, the team does not expect him to pitch during the 2024 season. (Last updated: May 15)
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow injury)Expected return: 2025Bieber was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 10, and there’s no return in sight for Cleveland’s ace. He wasn’t bouncing back as well as he is used to after his Opening Day start and elbow pain persisted throughout his outing in Seattle.
Bieber underwent imaging that revealed the same problems with his UCL that he had last year. He underwent UCL surgery on April 12. He’ll report to Goodyear, Ariz., to begin his rehab. (Last updated: April 13)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: 2025When Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow.
Stephan underwent surgery on March 27 and was given a 12 to 16 month timetable for recovery. (Last updated: March 28)